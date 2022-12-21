When Ohio State walked off its home field on Nov. 26 after a humiliating 22-point defeat to Michigan, it had no reason to expect another chance at the College Football Playoff. But the dominoes fell just right for the Buckeyes to land the No. 4 seed, a fortunate reprieve for a team that would have had to consider this season a failure without a chance at the national title.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO