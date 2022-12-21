Read full article on original website
Related
Marconews.com
Can Ohio State hang with Georgia in Peach Bowl semifinal after second chance?
When Ohio State walked off its home field on Nov. 26 after a humiliating 22-point defeat to Michigan, it had no reason to expect another chance at the College Football Playoff. But the dominoes fell just right for the Buckeyes to land the No. 4 seed, a fortunate reprieve for a team that would have had to consider this season a failure without a chance at the national title.
Comments / 0