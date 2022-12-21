ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Storm brings powerful winds, rain and snow to California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Winter roared back into California on Tuesday after taking an almost summerlike break over the holiday weekend with warm and dry conditions that drew residents to beaches. The first in a week of storms brought powerful winds, rain and snow to the state, substantially lowering...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy