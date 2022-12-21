Read full article on original website
Related
'It's intense': Wind gusts hit 150 mph as massive winter storm batters Tahoe
"Travel could be very difficult," the National Weather Service said in a warning.
20-foot waves seen by Point Reyes during storm
The swells are likely going to get even larger.
Heavy rain and strong gusts of wind forecast for SF Bay Area
Up to five inches of rain could fall across most of the region this week, the National Weather Service said.
SFGate
Storm brings powerful winds, rain and snow to California
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Winter roared back into California on Tuesday after taking an almost summerlike break over the holiday weekend with warm and dry conditions that drew residents to beaches. The first in a week of storms brought powerful winds, rain and snow to the state, substantially lowering...
Comments / 0