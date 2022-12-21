Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST. WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET... * WHAT...Snow above 2500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up. to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause blowing. and drifting of snow. * WHERE...East Slopes of...
SFGate
WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HIGH WIND WARNING HAS EXPIRED... Winds have dropped below warning criteria and will continue to. gradually diminish overnight. ...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... Winds have dropped below advisory criteria and will continue to. _____
SFGate
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM PST THIS EVENING... The Flood Advisory will expire at 915 PM PST this evening for a. portion of central California, including the following counties,. Kern and Tulare. The heavy rain...
SFGate
Storm brings powerful winds, rain and snow to California
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Winter roared back into California on Tuesday after taking an almost summerlike break over the holiday weekend with warm and dry conditions that drew residents to beaches. The first in a week of storms brought powerful winds, rain and snow to the state, substantially lowering...
20-foot waves seen by Point Reyes during storm
The swells are likely going to get even larger.
'It's intense': Wind gusts hit 150 mph as massive winter storm batters Tahoe
"Travel could be very difficult," the National Weather Service said in a warning.
SFGate
Fatal crashes, power out as waves, winds batter Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Monster waves, high tides and strong winds battering western Oregon and Washington led to fatal crashes, power outages and flooded homes on Tuesday. Oregon State Police said multiple people died when their car hit a tree on U.S. 26 east of Cannon Beach, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
SFGate
Architect of plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer to face sentence
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors are recommending a life prison sentence for a co-leader of the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan's governor, reminding a judge that social media posts and secretly recorded conversations revealed a chilling desire to spark a “reign of terror” in 2020. Barry Croft...
SFGate
Cops: Warrant out for man in California double slaying
EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — A 41-year-old man remained at-large Tuesday after he allegedly killed two people and wounded two more in a Northern California home, authorities said. Humboldt County sheriff’s deputies rescued a 4-year-old, who was uninjured, from the home in Eureka shortly after midnight Tuesday. The child's screams were heard in the background of the 911 call that summoned deputies to the residence, the department said in a news release. The two dead adults were the child's parents, sheriff’s spokesperson Stephen Brown said in an email.
SFGate
What's Causing So Many People to Leave California?
Last year, a rare and unexpected event took place in California — data indicated that the state would lose one of its Congressional seats. As the Associated Press noted, this was the first time in the state’s history that this had taken place. For a state that’s long been thought of as a destination — think the Gold Rush, think the song “California, Here I Come” — this indicated a substantial shift in direction.
Comments / 0