Washington State

98 Percent of Neumann Nursing Grads Pass National RN Exam

Neumann University nursing graduates achieved the third-highest pass rate among all 84 nursing programs in Pennsylvania on the licensed RN exam. Fifty-six of 57 Neumann nursing graduates passed the NCLEX-RN exam from October 2021 to September 2022, more than 98 percent of Neumann University nursing graduates. That’s significantly higher than...
ASTON, PA
Should it Be Scary to Post on LinkedIn? It feels Overwhelming!

You KNOW you need to post on LinkedIn, but it’s scary, and you don’t know what to post to help build your network and brand. Does this sound like you?. If it feels overwhelming, take baby steps. As they say, Rome was not built in a day, nor is your LinkedIn profile.
Chester County, PA
