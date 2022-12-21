Read full article on original website
Hiring Chesco: Many Companies Find Productivity Not Negatively Impacted by Remote Work
Impacted by the current labor shortage, 82 percent of U.S. hiring managers at companies where employees worked remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic say they are planning to allow staff to continue their duties offsite. This is according to a survey from The Harris Poll commissioned by Express Employment Professionals. For...
Aqua Appoints Michael Convery to Director of Planning and Engineering
Michael Convery.Photo byAqua Pennsylvania. Aqua Pennsylvania has announced the promotion of Michael Convery to the newly created position of Director of Planning and Engineering.
Great Valley’s Master of Finance Program Helps Student Transition Career
Abay Akhatay recently completed Penn State Great Valley’s Master of Finance – Financial Data Analytics option and is pivoting his career from his engineering background to finance. When applying to college, Abay Akhatay — like plenty of other teenagers — wasn’t sure what he wanted to do for...
98 Percent of Neumann Nursing Grads Pass National RN Exam
Neumann University nursing graduates achieved the third-highest pass rate among all 84 nursing programs in Pennsylvania on the licensed RN exam. Fifty-six of 57 Neumann nursing graduates passed the NCLEX-RN exam from October 2021 to September 2022, more than 98 percent of Neumann University nursing graduates. That’s significantly higher than...
Qlik CEO Mike Capone Recognized as Most Admired CEO of 2022 By Philadelphia Business Journal
Mike Capone.Photo byQlik. The Philadelphia Business Journal has declared this years honorees for the 2022 Most Admired CEO Awards, a class of 26 individuals from 25 companies, including a Lifetime Achievement Award winner. CEO Mike Capone of King of Prussia-based Qlik was among those recognized, writes Lisa Dukart.
West Chester University Honored for Exceptional Service to Veterans
Vince DeMarro, left, and Colonel Joseph Kirlin.Photo byWest Chester University. West Chester University and the Greg and Sandra Weisenstein Veterans Center have been honored for exceptional service to veterans.
Should it Be Scary to Post on LinkedIn? It feels Overwhelming!
You KNOW you need to post on LinkedIn, but it’s scary, and you don’t know what to post to help build your network and brand. Does this sound like you?. If it feels overwhelming, take baby steps. As they say, Rome was not built in a day, nor is your LinkedIn profile.
SCORE Webinars Help Small Business Owners Get Ahead in the New Year
Photo bySCORE Chester & Delaware Counties. SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties are offering the following upcoming free SCORE small business webinars. Master Your Social Media with Time-Saving Tools & Techniques.
Chester County Leadership: Dr. William Scarlett, SVP and Medical Director at Redeemer Health
Dr. William Scarlett, Senior Vice President of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery at Redeemer Health in Meadowbrook, spoke to VISTA Today about growing up in a small town in Massachusetts, the lessons he learned from working in construction in the summers as a teenager, and his most dramatic tennis match in high school.
