Read full article on original website
Adr Pals
6d ago
Pulling someone over for tinted windows then that person gets beaten up by the cops. Wow. It should go to a jury.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Los Angeles (Downtown)Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Five masked women make off with $9,000 in Produce World heistEdy ZooOrange, CA
Anti-Trump conservative David Brooks to discuss American society with LA Times columnist Patt Morrison on January 4D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Related
foxla.com
South LA pedestrian hit and killed by 2 vehicles: LAPD
LOS ANGELES - A man was killed after he was hit by two hit-and-run drivers in South Los Angeles, officials said. Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department said the victim was walking outside a crosswalk around 10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of 50th and Alameda streets in South LA’s Central-Alameda neighborhood when he was struck by the first vehicle. While the pedestrian was on the pavement, he was struck by a second vehicle.
foxla.com
Norco store owner who went viral for shooting at would-be robbers has died
NORCO, Calif. - Craig Cope, the Norco store owner who went viral after surveillance video showed him shooting at a group of would-be robbers over the summer, has died the family confirmed to FOX 11's Gina Silva Tuesday. Cope, 80, was a well-respected member of the Norco community. He owned...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed during street takeover in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A 24-year-old woman was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle doing “donuts” during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night, authorities said Monday. The woman was standing at the northeast corner of Crenshaw...
foxla.com
'I'm the Antichrist': Cleaver-wielding cyclist shot by deputy in body camera video
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - The Riverside County Sheriff's Department released body camera footage showing a November incident in which a deputy shot a man armed with a meat cleaver, claiming he was the Antichrist. The shooting happened back Nov. 12 in Cabazon, an unincorporated area of Riverside County, approximately 40...
foxla.com
Man arrested for allegedly squatting in Culver City home under construction
CULVER CITY, Calif. - A man was arrested on suspicion of making his way into a house under construction in Culver City, authorities said Monday. Police received a call Friday regarding people inside a residence under construction in the 4100 block of Irving Place, the Culver City Police Department reported.
foxla.com
Man accused of 'randomly' shooting at homes in Murrieta on Christmas Day, drawing hours-long SWAT standoff
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A Riverside County neighborhood was on edge Christmas Day after residents say a man started shooting at houses at random. The shots being fired in the Murrieta neighborhood drew the SWAT team's attention Sunday morning, as local police warned residents in the area of Calle San Vicente and Calle San Clemente to stay indoors from 10 a.m. to around 1:45 p.m.
Woman in police custody suspected of killing in Pasadena
A woman was in custody Friday for allegedly killing another woman in Pasadena, authorities said. Officers were sent to the 400 block of North Los Robles Avenue about 4:40 p.m. Thursday on a report of a “fight” at the location, according to the Pasadena Police Department. “Upon arrival,...
Woman Killed By Vehicle Doing Donuts at Street Takeover in South LA
A 24-year-old woman was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle doing "donuts" during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night, authorities said Monday.
foxla.com
Nursing student hit, killed by driver doing donuts during LA street takeover
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for an alleged hit-and-run driver in connection with the death of a woman in attendance at a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night. The incident happened Sunday around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard...
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing brother to death in Compton
A man allegedly stabbed his brother to death in Compton on Christmas Day, officials said. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the 100 block of East Culver Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday. Investigators discovered that an altercation had occurred between two brothers who live in the apartment. The victim was found unresponsive […]
Woman hit and killed during Hyde Park street takeover, police say
A driver who was taking part in a street takeover in Hyde Park Christmas night fatally struck a woman who was walking nearby, police said.
Man fatally stabbed in East Los Angeles
A man in his early-to-mid 30s was fatally stabbed in East Los Angeles early Sunday morning. The stabbing in the 4300 block of Union Pacific Avenue was reported to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at about 1:15 a.m., the department said in a news release. The victim, who had been stabbed in the upper […]
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Woman Beaten to Death Thursday, Suspect in Custody
[Editor’s note: This story incorrectly stated the day of the incident ion an earlier version. It has been corrected]. Police said a 60-year-old Pasadena woman was beaten to death in Pasadena on Thursday afternoon and a suspect is in custody. Lt. Rudy Lemos told Pasadena Now that officers were...
Authorities ID Glendale resident killed in Sun Valley Kohl’s shooting
A man who was the victim of a fatal shooting in a Kohl’s department store parking lot in Sun Valley was identified Friday, and the investigation was continuing into the crime. Officers sent to the department store at 8501 Laurel Canyon Blvd. on a shots-fired call about 10 p.m....
60-year-old woman killed in Pasadena fight: Police
A 60-year-old woman is dead after a fight with another woman in Pasadena Thursday afternoon, according to the Pasadena Police Department. The altercation in the 400 block of North Los Robles Avenue was reported at about 4:40 p.m., and when officers arrived, they found Pasadena resident Corina Monroy “suffering from head trauma” in a parking […]
foxla.com
LAPD Chief Michel Moore seeks reappointment for second term
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore requested reappointment for a second term, writing in a letter to the Board of Police Commissioners that there remains "more work to be done" and he has a "strong desire" to continue to leading the department. Moore, a 40-year veteran...
foxla.com
Walnut man diagnosed with bipolar disorder reported missing
WALNUT, Calif. - Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help with finding a man diagnosed with bipolar disorder who was reported missing from Walnut earlier this month. Thomas "Tommy" Raul Ruiz Jr., 29, was last week seen in the 20800 block of Fuerte...
foxla.com
Riverside Police donate Christmas gifts to family after their home was burglarized
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - It's a Christmas they won't forget. The Riverside Police Department went above and beyond to help a family after their house was burglarized. Late Christmas Eve, a mom and her two sons returned home to discover their apartment had been burglarized and the presents under the tree were stolen.
foxla.com
Oxnard father dies during house fire on Christmas day
OXNARD, Calif. - A family is in mourning after a house fire claimed the life of their stepfather. According to the Oxnard Fire Department, they responded to a home at 1353 W. Guava St. around 3 a.m. on Christmas day. They say heavy fire and smoke was coming from the rear of the structure and multiple people were trapped.
knewsradio.com
Women In Car Yell At Man; He Opens Fire; Misses; Arrested For Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Suspect Thomas Barnes IV Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. It happened on Stanford Drive in Temecula. It has no connection with Stanford University. There is no Phi Beta Kappa here. Wednesday December 21st 2022, just before 3 in the afternoon, 3 women in a car, hurling verbal insults as...
Comments / 8