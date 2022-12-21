ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why People Who Don’t Eat Enough Of This Vitamin Struggle To Lose Weight

By Faith Geiger
Health weight loss requires several ingredients: a great workout routine, proper sleep, and, of course, a balanced diet. That last part can be tricky to get down. Cutting out high-sugary foods and fatty snacks is typically a no-brainer, but figuring out the right foods to nourish your body isn’t always easy. Overall, ensuring you’re getting the right amounts of essential vitamins and minerals in your diet is crucial. In fact, there’s one vitamin you may not be getting enough of that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals: Vitamin D.

To learn more about the importance of maintaining healthy Vitamin D levels and the effects that a deficiency could have on your health (and your waistline), we spoke to Joanna Wen, certified weight loss coach and founder of Spices and Greens. She told us that low vitamin D levels could cause inflammation and other issues—but luckily, there are ways to prevent that. Read on for all of her expert insight and advice!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWVsm_0jpsaQ0l00

Vitamin D Deficiencies May Lead To Inflammation

You may think of Vitamin D as the bone vitamin. And while it's true that getting an ample amount is crucial to promote strong teeth, bones, and muscles, Wen says this vitamin is also a major factor in weight loss and metabolism. "Vitamin D helps keep your hormones balanced and regulates your metabolism, which is why it's essential for successful weight loss," she explains.

But it isn't just the role that Vitamin D plays in your hormones that makes it an important addition to your diet. Wen points out that it "also helps prevent inflammation that can make it harder for your body to shed pounds." That means if you're suffering from a Vitamin D deficiency, you may run into the issue of increased inflammation, "which can have a negative impact on hormones that control appetite and metabolism." Yikes!

Additionally, thanks to the fact that Vitamin D helps our bodies absorb calcium and phosphate, it can also contribute to muscle movement, which means you'll be able to smash all those fat-burning workouts. It's an all-around important vitamin!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bGjRy_0jpsaQ0l00

Sources Of Vitamin D

Luckily, there are tons of great Vitamin D-rich foods you can add to your plate if you're looking to lose weight. Wen lists fatty fish like salmon and tuna, egg yolk, mushroom, beef liver, and fortified milk and yogurt as just a few options. However, if you find you're not getting enough of these foods in your daily diet or your Vitamin D levels remain low for any reason, adding a supplement to your routine is always a great idea.

Signs Of Vitamin D Deficiency

So, how do you know if you're running low on this nutrient? As Wen notes, "signs of a vitamin D deficiency include fatigue, weakened bones and muscles, depression, and poorer overall health." If you're concerned that your Vitamin D levels may be low, be sure to speak to your doctor so you can figure out the issue and get back on track with your overall health (and your weight loss goals).

Comments / 2

