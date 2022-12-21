Rolls-Royce prepares for UltraFan technology demonstrator test as construction completed on schedule

Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Supersonic Jet Company Boom Unveils Its Next-Generation Symphony Jet Engine
The Denver-based supersonic jet startup Boom has revealed its new engine design, Symphony. Designed for its Overture supersonic aircraft, the new engine is set to be developed by Boom, Florida Turbine Technologies (FTT), General Electric (GE) and StandardAero. Specifically, Boom has enlisted the two entities to aid in design, addictive technology design consulting and engine maintenance.
The world's largest aircraft engine is now ready for testing
Rolls-Royce has announced that the construction of its UltraFan® technology demonstrator was complete and that testing was now underway. A significant program milestone was reached when the demonstrator engine was moved from the build workshop to Derby, U.K.'s Testbed 80, where it was mounted in anticipation of testing. The...
World's first propeller with 11 blades completes first test flight
The world's first 11-bladed propeller has successfully completed its first test flight, its developer MT-Propeller said in a press release. This marks yet another first for the developer who has previously made five, seven, and nine-bladed propellers before. The propeller on an aircraft converts the rotational energy of the engine...
A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.
There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
SpaceNews.com
Vega C fails on second launch
WASHINGTON — The second flight of Arianespace’s Vega C failed to reach orbit Dec. 20 after its second stage malfunctioned, destroying two Pléiades Neo imaging satellites. The Vega C rocket lifted off at 8:47 p.m. Eastern from Kourou, French Guiana, carrying the Pléiades Neo 5 and 6 imaging satellites for Airbus. The liftoff took place on schedule and the initial phases of flight appeared to go as planned.
Starship: SpaceX will soon overtake NASA to have the world's most powerful rocket
SpaceX is preparing for the orbital launch of Starship, the massive fully reusable rocket it hopes to use to eventually send humans to Mars. SpaceX has explained in a regulatory filing that its test flight will last around 90 minutes and the beginning of its journey will see it roaring over the Gulf of Mexico as it makes its way to orbit.
Freezing temps across US prompt utility companies to implement 'rolling blackouts' and order customers to cut energy usage
Some US power companies are asking customers to reduce their power use and are using rolling blackouts to conserve energy due to extreme cold temps.
insideevs.com
Aptera Shares Design Update, Says It’s On Track To Start Production
Aptera is still looking for the funds necessary to begin production of its solar electric three-wheeler, which was shown in its production-intent form a few months back. The company recently shared an update on its vehicle in what it called the Delta phase and it also encouraged (more reliable) investors to consider putting their money into Aptera.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Embraer-X selects Pulse Aviation’s Beacon platform to simplify communications
Pulse Aviation’s Beacon platform will be used to enhance its maintenance coordination, simplify communication around maintenance events and boost team collaboration for Embraer-X. Embraer-X has signed a contract with Pulse Aviation for the use of Beacon, the maintenance coordination platform that connects resources and professionals for faster return-to-service aircraft....
Car makes record-breaking trip on single solar-powered charge
A solar-powered car has made a record-breaking 1000km trip on a single charge fuelled by the sun.The Sunswift 7 averaged nearly 85kph (53mph) in less than twelve hours to set a Guinness World Record.The car, designed and built by students at UNSW Sydney, posted a verified time of 11 hours 52.08, completing its record with just eight minutes to spare.After the challenge at the Australian Automotive Research Centre (AARC) in Wensleydale, Victoria, the Sunswift Racing team now hold the record for the ‘fastest EV over 1000km on a single charge’.The vehicle completed 240 laps of AARC’s Highway Circuit, equivalent to...
F-22 Test Pilot Details The Raptor’s Incredible Speed
YouTube ScreencapA chief test pilot on both the F-117 and the F-22, James “JB” Brown III, provides a fascinating inside look at these remarkable stealth jets.
electrek.co
World’s most powerful wind turbine’s blades arrive for installation
All three blades for the prototype of the Vestas V236-15.0 MW offshore wind turbine have arrived at their final destination, and they’ll now be installed and spinning soon. The 379-foot (115.5-meter) blades were manufactured at Vestas’ blade factory in Nakskov, Denmark. They were transported to Denmark’s national Østerild Test Center on the northwestern coast, where they’ll be installed.
insideevs.com
First Batch Of Solid-State Batteries Shipped By QuantumScape To EV Makers
QuantumScape, one of the most well-known solid-state battery developers, shipped its first batch of 24-layer lithium-metal cells to electric vehicle manufacturers for in-house testing. According to the company’s official press release, these prototype cells are known internally as “A0” samples and represent QuantumScape’s biggest milestone for 2022. Previously, the California-based...
astaga.com
Most of the Bitcoin supply is now loss-making
Bitcoin was one of the best performing asset class between 2011 and 2021, however the yr 2022 has introduced nothing however ache. After rising 14X from its pandemic low in March 2020 to its all-time excessive in November 2021 of $68,739, Bitcoin has struggled amid risk-off surroundings. Pullback has been...
mrobusinesstoday.com
STS Component Solutions announces latest appointments in top leadership
STS Component solution promoted Tom Covella to become an Advisor to the Board of Directors and Tim Russo as Division President. STS Component Solutions, a division of STS Aviation Group and a supplier of aircraft parts to the international aviation industry, has announced that Tom Covella will step down from his position as Division President and join the Board of Directors as an advisor. With effect from January 1, 2023, Tim Russo, the Vice President of OEM Distribution at STS Component Solutions, will succeed Covella in the position of Division President.
torquenews.com
Tesla Explodes In The Stationary Battery Market: Megapack
Although Tesla grabs headlines for its amazing electric cars - and for the adventures of Elon Musk -, the company also offers a wide variety of products that are increasingly successful, such as its Megapack stationary batteries. Tesla is mainly known for its high-quality electric cars, which have become the...
bikeexif.com
Here comes trouble: A Triumph TR6 with a Matchless frame
Kids are impressionable, especially when motorcycles are involved. That magical combination of sound, smell and danger has a way of imprinting itself on young minds. But Kyle Harvey didn’t just dream of bikes as a child—he practically grew up with them. Kyle’s trade is tool and die making,...
mrobusinesstoday.com
Embraer hands over Three E190 Jets to CIAF Leasing
CIAF Leasing received all three of their new E190 aircraft during a special ceremony held at Embraer’s headquarters in Brazil. Embraer S.A. Embraer, a Brazilian multinational aerospace manufacturer has announced the successful delivery of three E190 jets to CIAF Leasing, based in Cairo, Egypt. CIAF Leasing received all three of their new E190 aircraft during a special ceremony held at Embraer’s headquarters in Brazil. Embraer S.A. is a Brazilian multinational aerospace manufacturer that produces commercial, military, executive and agricultural aircraft, and provides aeronautical services.
NASDAQ
Large U.S. refineries shut, fuel prices soar as storm outages surpass 1.5 million
By early afternoon, more than 1.5 million U.S. homes and businesses were without power, largely in the Southeast and Midwest; North Carolina counted more than 187,000 without power. "Crews are restoring power but high winds are making repairs challenging at most of the 4,600 outage locations," Duke Energy spokesman Jeff...
Aviation International News
Hermeus Selects P&W F100 for Hypersonic Darkhorse
Atlanta-based hypersonic aircraft startup Hermeus has selected the Pratt & Whitney F100 turbofan to integrate into its larger hypersonic engine. The company said the off-the-shelf turbine engine will save it “billions of dollars in research and development costs and years of schedule.”. The F100 turbofan—which recently marked 50 years...
