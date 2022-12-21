Like clockwork, Tesla reported Autopilot safety statistics, once every quarter, starting in 2018. Last year, those reports ceased. Around the same time, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the nation's top auto safety regulator, began demanding crash reports from automakers that sell so-called advanced driver assistance systems such as Autopilot. It began releasing those numbers in June. And those numbers don't look good for Autopilot.

12 HOURS AGO