PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The snow will be tampering down as the evening hours approach, according to a City of Peoria press release. However, as the temperatures decrease and the wind speed increases, caution on the roads is still being encouraged. 30-50 mph winds with temperatures as low as -35 degrees Fahrenheit will make travel hazardous.

PEORIA, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO