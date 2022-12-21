Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
4 p.m. Weather Update: Snow letting up but roads getting worse
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The snow will be tampering down as the evening hours approach, according to a City of Peoria press release. However, as the temperatures decrease and the wind speed increases, caution on the roads is still being encouraged. 30-50 mph winds with temperatures as low as -35 degrees Fahrenheit will make travel hazardous.
wjbc.com
Fatal Christmas Day crash near Carlock linked to North Carolina man
CARLOCK – A deadly collision that occurred on Christmas Day in McLean County was linked to a man from North Carolina. Herbert Vance Rich III, 71, of Wallace, North Carolina, reportedly suffered multiple brutal injuries in a car accident as the driver of a van that veered off the road, according to the preliminary autopsy report of McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder.
wjbc.com
Potential candidates beginning to arise for open Senate Seat in 53rd District
BLOOMINGTON – Republican Party chairs for 13 area counties are releasing details how they will fill the Illinois State Senate seat vacated by Bloomington’s Jason Barickman, and some familiar names in Central Illinois politics are apparently interested in replacing him for a two-year term. Barickman officially resigned Wednesday...
