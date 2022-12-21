Read full article on original website
Snow outperforms expectations in parts of East TN, creating traffic troubles
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The snow came quickly, and unexpectedly, for Jeff Headrick — the Blount County Highway Superintendent. "We were looking forward to everybody staying home, still enjoying the holidays," Headrick said. He said he expected light flurries, without travel impacts. Then, the snow started to fall, quickly,...
Dangerously low weekend temperatures lead to leaky pipes across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As East Tennessee starts seeing warmer temperatures, property owners are finding leaks in their pipes following a weekend of dangerously low temperatures. Jimmy Hiller, the founder of Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical said burst pipes are common when the region starts thawing out. "Once it...
Some delayed openings and closings reported after snow in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, an unexpected flurry of snow swept through East Tennessee. It caused hazardous road conditions in many counties across the area and led to some closings and delays. A list of closings and delays for Dec. 27 is below. AESSEAL Inc. - Opening at 9...
TVA: Multiple records set during winter weather storm
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority said multiple records were set Friday and Saturday during a winter weather storm that swept through much of Tennessee. They said that two records were set on Friday — the highest-ever 24-hour electricity demand supplied in TVA history and the highest winter peak power demand. They said they had to supply around 740 gigawatt-hours on Friday, and hit their highest winter peak power demand at 7 p.m. central time when electricity use rose to 33,425 megawatts.
Snow brings hazardous road conditions across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, snow moved into East Tennessee and dumped some snow on roads across the area. For the most part, it stuck on the roads and created hazardous conditions in East Tennessee. The snow caused some cars to slide down hills and led to some driving...
Winter weather bringing frigid temps to East TN, knocking out power and causing some hazardous road conditions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A blast of arctic air hit East Tennessee late Thursday night and was expected to continue into Friday morning, bringing temperatures down to the teens and potentially freezing some roads. The winter weather could also bring gusts of wind that could reach up to 40 mph,...
Johnson City Press
Region braces for brutal cold, snow
Across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, crews are gearing up for a winter storm just ahead of Christmas that could bring rain, snow and ice. The National Weather Service in Morristown predicts there could be half an inch to one inch of snow left behind in Kingsport with one to two inches of snow in higher elevations.
Some roads in Great Smoky Mountains temporarily closed due to winter weather forecast
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Some popular roads were temporarily closed Thursday afternoon in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park because dangerously cold temperatures were expected to sweep through the area, bringing the possibility for snow and ice. A list of the roads that were temporarily closed is...
KARM prepares to keep unsheltered people warm ahead of freezing temperatures
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelters across East Tennessee are preparing for freezing weather that's expected to hit the area Thursday night through to the holiday weekend. Knox Area Rescue Ministries are calling unsheltered people to come to them for a place to stay during the freezing temperatures. KARM said the cold temperatures can quickly lead to health problems if people are left outside.
Crews 'ready to go' for upcoming winter weather in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation said crews are "ready to go" for when winter weather hits East Tennessee. TDOT said hundreds of crews were on standby Tuesday to salt the roads, ahead of potential icy conditions. A blast of arctic air is expected to swing into...
Here's how to prepare your home for winter weather and bitterly cold temperatures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A blast of arctic air is expected to hit East Tennessee later this week, bringing freezing temperatures later Thursday night into Friday morning. Winter weather can cause several issues inside people's homes if they do not prepare for the frigid weather. One way to prepare a...
Happy New Year's! Here are some celebrations across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Across East Tennessee, families and friends are getting ready to end 2022 with music, drinks, games and many celebrations. Several New Year’s Eve events have been scheduled in popular spots like Market Square, downtown Gatlinburg and Main Street in Morristown. Many events feature fireworks and...
WBIR
East Tennessee celebrates first day of Kwanzaa
It is the first day of Kwanzaa. The holiday is a seven-day celebration of African culture.
TVA: Power demands far exceeded usual December levels on Friday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority said it is working with power companies across East Tennessee to manage some of the highest powers it has seen in its nearly 90-year history. They said that usually in December, demand reaches around 24,000 megawatts. On Dec. 23, power demands surpassed...
THP: One dead, one injured from crash on Chapman Highway in Sevier Co.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead and one is injured from a crash on Chapman Highway on Dec. 23, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. One of the passengers from the second car, Mallory Jackson, 36, from Georgia, died in the crash, THP said. Gary Reagan, 46,...
Tennessee State Parks to host First Day Hikes on New Year's Day
TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee State Parks are ringing in 2023 with the annual First Day Hikes on Jan. 1 in parks across the Volunteer State, according to a release. Officials said the hikes are for all ages and abilities and will be held at nearly all of the 57 state parks.
Pellissippi State collects most food pantry donations in state challenge than any other community college
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pellissippi State Community College collected thousands of items for its food pantry — beating out any other community college or technical college in Tennessee for the fourth year in a row in a statewide competition. They said they collected the equivalent of 47,788 items for...
