ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WBIR

TVA: Multiple records set during winter weather storm

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority said multiple records were set Friday and Saturday during a winter weather storm that swept through much of Tennessee. They said that two records were set on Friday — the highest-ever 24-hour electricity demand supplied in TVA history and the highest winter peak power demand. They said they had to supply around 740 gigawatt-hours on Friday, and hit their highest winter peak power demand at 7 p.m. central time when electricity use rose to 33,425 megawatts.
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

Region braces for brutal cold, snow

Across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, crews are gearing up for a winter storm just ahead of Christmas that could bring rain, snow and ice. The National Weather Service in Morristown predicts there could be half an inch to one inch of snow left behind in Kingsport with one to two inches of snow in higher elevations.
KINGSPORT, TN
WBIR

KARM prepares to keep unsheltered people warm ahead of freezing temperatures

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelters across East Tennessee are preparing for freezing weather that's expected to hit the area Thursday night through to the holiday weekend. Knox Area Rescue Ministries are calling unsheltered people to come to them for a place to stay during the freezing temperatures. KARM said the cold temperatures can quickly lead to health problems if people are left outside.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Happy New Year's! Here are some celebrations across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Across East Tennessee, families and friends are getting ready to end 2022 with music, drinks, games and many celebrations. Several New Year’s Eve events have been scheduled in popular spots like Market Square, downtown Gatlinburg and Main Street in Morristown. Many events feature fireworks and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

TVA: Power demands far exceeded usual December levels on Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority said it is working with power companies across East Tennessee to manage some of the highest powers it has seen in its nearly 90-year history. They said that usually in December, demand reaches around 24,000 megawatts. On Dec. 23, power demands surpassed...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy