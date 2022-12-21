Looking at the trade, Donovan Mitchell comes to Cleveland at the right time in his career– Terry Pluto

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson checked off the winter weather box Saturday despite losing 17-10 to the Saints, which bodes well for his future here. Everyone wondered if Watson would be able to flourish in the elements, especially after his Texans lost 10-7 to the Browns in a wintry conditions Nov. 15, 2020. In fact, bad weather was one reason Watson had reservations about coming to Cleveland in the first place, and it was addressed in the due diligence process.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO