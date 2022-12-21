Looking at the trade, Donovan Mitchell comes to Cleveland at the right time in his career– Terry Pluto

Read full article on original website
Kevin Love says Kyrie Irving’s jersey should be retired by Cleveland Cavaliers: ‘Not even a question to me’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving continued to stupefy the crowd inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with clutch mastery and entrancing dribbles in the face of suffocating double-teams, Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love started having flashbacks. “Seen that before,” Love told cleveland.com of Irving’s performance. “The shots...
Ricky Rubio getting closer to season debut after practicing with Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers injured point guard Ricky Rubio won’t play on the team’s upcoming two-game road trip against Indiana and Chicago, but his return is on the horizon. Still recovering from a torn left ACL that has sidelined him for nearly a year, Rubio practiced Tuesday...
Painful truth about the Browns’ loss and their season was on display in the frigid weather – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns’ 17-10 loss to New Orleans:. 1. A few times in his postgame interview, New Orleans coach Dennis Allen said: “We talked all week about how this game was going to be about mental toughness, and I thought our guys showed incredible grit.”
Phoenix Suns blast Memphis Grizzles in revenge rematch without injured Devin Booker
MEMPHIS – No early double-digit deficit. No giving up 39 points in the first quarter. No trailing by as many as 34 or losing by 25. The Phoenix Suns weren’t playing...
Can the Bengals’ offensive line hold strong without La’el Collins? Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The streak is over. After playing every game this season with the same offensive line starters, the Cincinnati Bengals’ front has taken a big hit. Right tackle La’el Collins is out for the foreseeable future. That means the Bengals will put their trust in swing tackle and three-year pro Hakeem Adeniji.
Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant too much for Cleveland Cavaliers, as Brooklyn Nets win 125-117
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kyrie Irving silenced the crowd. With his All-Star teammate Kevin Durant on the bench because of six fouls, Irving helped stymie the Cleveland Cavaliers’ valiant fourth-quarter comeback attempt, leading the Nets to a 125-117 win over his old team. Brooklyn has won nine games in a row -- and is just the second Eastern Conference opponent to win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this season. The Cavs have lost two straight on the heels of a previous five-game win streak.
Are the Guardians done making offseason moves? (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians announced a pair of coaching staff moves prior to the holiday weekend, and added two minor league depth pitchers with invites to major league camp. Does this mean the club is finished making offseason moves?. Not necessarily. Cleveland could still pursue an extra bat...
Kevin Durant sees Cleveland as another year closer after elite addition of Donovan Mitchell: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Earning their ninth win in a row after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers, 125-117, on Monday night, Kevin Durant is watching his Brooklyn Nets shed the drama label and come together as a more and more complete team. He has also watched the Cavs continue to grow with more continuity and an elite addition in the offseason.
Deshaun Watson made some ‘really unbelievable throws’ vs. Saints and checked off the weather box: Mary Kay Cabot
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson checked off the winter weather box Saturday despite losing 17-10 to the Saints, which bodes well for his future here. Everyone wondered if Watson would be able to flourish in the elements, especially after his Texans lost 10-7 to the Browns in a wintry conditions Nov. 15, 2020. In fact, bad weather was one reason Watson had reservations about coming to Cleveland in the first place, and it was addressed in the due diligence process.
J.J. Watt, 3-time Defensive Player of the Year, announces he will retire after the 2022 season
One of the best defensive players in NFL history announced he will call it a career in two weeks. Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt posted on his Twitter account on Tuesday morning that he has played his last NFL home game, meaning he will retire after this season. Watt has...
Dome sweet dome; What’s up with Myles Garrett? Retiring Kyrie Irving’s Cavs number: Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome to this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we discuss Cleveland’s football stadium and a potential dome; whether Kyrie Irving’s number should be retired by the Cavaliers; and what Donovan Mitchell can do to get back on track. Plus we answer a Hey, Terry question about Browns legendary lineman Dick Schafrath.
Could the final two Browns games change Kevin Stefanski’s status? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What’s going on with Myles Garrett? Does Kevin Stefanski need to give up playcalling? Is Stefanski’s job as head coach safe?. Those are a few of the topics our Football Insider subscribers brought up for the Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast on Tuesday.
Browns rookie David Bell laments tipped ball that led to Deshaun Watson INT in Saints loss: ‘I take full responsibility’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When the ball has headed David Bell’s way this season, he’s been pretty consistent for the Browns. He had dropped only one pass this season entering Saturday’s game against New Orleans. His reliable hands are maybe the aspect of his game that the rookie takes the most pride in.
