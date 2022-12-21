Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 20:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 20:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY ABOVE 7500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches with locally higher amounts of up to 2 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult at times. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Comments / 0