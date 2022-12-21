Effective: 2022-12-27 20:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY ABOVE 7500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches with locally higher amounts of up to 2 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult at times. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.

MESA COUNTY, CO ・ 58 MINUTES AGO