Effective: 2022-12-27 20:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin; Lower Yampa River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...A mixture of rain, freezing rain and snow early tonight will become all snow by sunrise Wednesday. Ice accumulation one tenth inch or less tonight. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Lower Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Icy to snowpacked roads can be expected. Light glazing on trees and sidewalks tonight. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.

