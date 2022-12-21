Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Yampa River Basin, Lower Yampa River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 20:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin; Lower Yampa River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...A mixture of rain, freezing rain and snow early tonight will become all snow by sunrise Wednesday. Ice accumulation one tenth inch or less tonight. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Lower Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Icy to snowpacked roads can be expected. Light glazing on trees and sidewalks tonight. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Debeque to Silt Corridor by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 20:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Debeque to Silt Corridor WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Rain snow mix early tonight will become all snow late. Snow will fall moderate at times. Total snow accumulations 2 to 5 inches...with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Debeque to Silt Corridor and Central Colorado River Basin. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slushy to snowpacked road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains, Flat Tops by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 20:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus, Elkhead and Park Mountains and Flat Tops. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
