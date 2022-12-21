Effective: 2022-12-27 20:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Tavaputs Plateau WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected above 7500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Tavaputs Plateau. * WHEN...Until midnight MST Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.

GRAND COUNTY, UT ・ 57 MINUTES AGO