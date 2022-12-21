Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grand and Battlement Mesas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 20:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grand and Battlement Mesas WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches with locally higher amounts of up to 2 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Grand and Battlement Mesas. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult at times. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwestern San Juan Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 20:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northwestern San Juan Mountains; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...West Elk and Sawatch Mountains and Northwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult at times. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains, Flat Tops by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 20:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus, Elkhead and Park Mountains and Flat Tops. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 19:58:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Target Area: West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow ongoing. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Rabbit Ears Pass. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult over the high mountain passes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Debeque to Silt Corridor by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 20:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Debeque to Silt Corridor WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Rain snow mix early tonight will become all snow late. Snow will fall moderate at times. Total snow accumulations 2 to 5 inches...with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Debeque to Silt Corridor and Central Colorado River Basin. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slushy to snowpacked road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 19:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-27 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MST THIS EVENING The High Wind Warning will be allowed to expire as westerly winds decrease across the foothills and mountains. Areas adjacent to the foothills could still experience gusts up to 45 mph through the overnight hours.
