weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 20:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches with locally higher amounts of up to 2 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Southwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult at times. Patchy blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Debeque to Silt Corridor by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 20:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Debeque to Silt Corridor WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Rain snow mix early tonight will become all snow late. Snow will fall moderate at times. Total snow accumulations 2 to 5 inches...with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Debeque to Silt Corridor and Central Colorado River Basin. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slushy to snowpacked road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Animas River Basin, Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 20:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Animas River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; San Juan River Basin WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY ABOVE 6500 FEET * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow at times...with highest amounts expected above 6500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Four Corners/Upper Dolores River, Animas River Basin and San Juan River Basin. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grand and Battlement Mesas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 20:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grand and Battlement Mesas WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches with locally higher amounts of up to 2 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Grand and Battlement Mesas. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult at times. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 20:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains, Flat Tops by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 20:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus, Elkhead and Park Mountains and Flat Tops. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 20:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST WEDNESDAY NIGHT ABOVE 6500 FEET * WHAT...Moderate snow accumulation expected above 6500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River. * WHEN...Until midnight MST Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tavaputs Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 20:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Tavaputs Plateau WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected above 7500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Tavaputs Plateau. * WHEN...Until midnight MST Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 20:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY ABOVE 7500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches with locally higher amounts of up to 2 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult at times. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
