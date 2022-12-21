Effective: 2022-12-27 20:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Animas River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; San Juan River Basin WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY ABOVE 6500 FEET * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow at times...with highest amounts expected above 6500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Four Corners/Upper Dolores River, Animas River Basin and San Juan River Basin. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.

ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO