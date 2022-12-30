From Medical Advances to Disney Magic, 23 Things to Look Forward to in 2023

Read full article on original website
Related
Greg Abbott Slammed Over Christmas Message After Migrants Bused to D.C.
The Texas governor quoted a Bible verse after allegedly being behind stunt in which asylum seekers were dropped off near Kamala Harris' home.
Photos and Videos Show Aftermath of Deadly Arctic Bomb Cyclone Across U.S.
As the arctic blast swept through the country, millions of Americans faced deadly sub-freezing temperatures.
Best cookbooks of 2022: See if some should be on your shelf
Looking back at our favorite cookbooks of the year, their depth and scope is impressive. Among the authors are chefs, home cooks, photographers, bloggers and other storytellers. They shine a light on the best of what cookbooks can be.
Russian State TV Host Mocks U.S. Being Concerned About 'Fat Shaming' Santa
Kremlin propagandists try to show the decadence of American and Ukrainian values compared to Russia.
Meghan Markle's Account of Royal Fashion Clashes Challenged in Viral Video
Markle told Netflix she could wear only beige colors as a royal, but that claim has been challenged with photos of Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth.
Man Hilariously Fails to Notice New 65 Inch TV Despite Watching It for Days
The man was stunned to learn he had in fact been watching his new gift for several days without realizing it.
Our loved ones are imprisoned abroad. Why won’t the UK government help?
Gurpreet Singh Johal: ‘Five foreign secretaries and four prime ministers have failed to call for my brother’s release’. In March, after six years in captivity in Iran, the British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe flew home to be reunited with her family. The photographs of her hugging her husband, Richard, and their daughter, Gabriella, moved me to tears. I have long shared their anger at the UK government’s failure to protect its citizens imprisoned overseas. But, in that moment, I was able to share their joy, too.
The Royal Family Members King Charles Included in Christmas Message
King Charles played it relatively safe in his first festive speech as a monarch on this year's Christmas Day.
Freezing Storm Transforms Sunroom Into Incredible Indoor 'Snow Globe'
A Canadian woman on TikTok was surprised to find her room buried under snow, including her Christmas tree.
Elon Musk Is the New Trump: You Either Love Him or Hate Him | Opinion
Once upon a time, not too long ago, Musk was an admired figure—often compared to Tony Stark (aka Iron Man).
'I Ruined My Family'—A Christmas Gift That Changed Three Lives Forever
When Shelby bought her mom a DNA kit, the results were shocking. Newsweek spoke to three women whose families were transformed by the technology.
Medvedev's Wild 2023 Predictions Include Elon Musk as U.S. President
The former Russian president also predicted the collapse of the European Union, the creation of a Fourth Reich and an American civil war.
King Charles Christmas Speech Included Footage From Controversial Visits
Charles and Camilla were not deterred by an alleged egg thrower and a social media backlash over an awkward moment with a young child.
Taiwan Vows to 'Deter Threats' After China Launches Dozens of Fighter Jets
The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense on Monday reported 71 Chinese aircraft near Taiwan, prompting a response from President Tsai Ing-Wen.
The Mass Shootings That Hit the U.S. in 2022
At least 639 mass shootings occurred this year, the deadliest being the massacre of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Korean Battery Maker LG Wants to Power Everything You Own
Chemicals, TVs and appliances paved the way for LG to become the second largest EV battery provider in the world
Thousands of Dogs Rescued As Auto Industry Pitches In to Help
Corporate donations and a daring winter rescue have helped thousands of dogs have a happy holiday season.
All the Claims George Santos Now Admits 'Embellishing'
Santos has said he never worked for Goldman Sachs or Citigroup and blamed the error on a "poor choice of words."
Ron DeSantis Offered His Home to 'Libs of TikTok' Creator Chaya Raichik
The founder of the Libs of TikTok account, which targets liberals, said the Florida governor offered to let her stay with him when she was "doxxed."
When Do Kids Go Back to School After Christmas Break 2022?
In the U.S., school holiday dates vary by location, such as state, city or district. Public and private schools also have different term times.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
122K+
Post
1076M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0