Ambulance strike to go ahead as talks fail to break deadlock

By Holly Patrick
 6 days ago

Thousands of ambulance workers and paramedics have gone on strike in England and Wales after talks failed to address the issue of pay.

The ambulance system is expected to be under severe pressure on Wednesday, 21 December, as staff walk out in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Steve Barclay met union representatives on Tuesday, but will not move on the issue over pay.

The health secretary has urged the public to "exercise their common sense in terms of what activities they do" to relieve pressure on the system.

