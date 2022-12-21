Argentina fan chokes to death after flag trapped in motorbike while celebrating World Cup triumph

An Argentinian man died celebrating the country’s World Cup victory when the flag tied around his neck got caught up in his motorbike.

Sebastian Oscar Maciel, 22, choked to death in the La Falda neighbourhood of Bahia Blanca, about 400 miles south of Buenos Aires . The incident occurred on Sunday evening only minutes after the final.

According to Argentinian outlet Estacion Plus , emergency services arrived on the scene to discover Mr Maciel’s flag was tied up in the wheels of his Honda XR 150cc.

A police spokesperson said that, according to initial assessment: “According to several witnesses, the motorcyclist fell to the road where it was observed that he was wearing the flag around his neck, for which, according to the first investigations, he died of suffocation.”

The incident came before another Argentina fan died after falling from a roof in Buenos Aires while celebrating.

According to reports in La Nacion , the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health confirmed that the 24-year-old man died of a fatal head injury at the Fernández Hospital having been admitted “after a fall from a height, in the context of the massive festivities that occurred in the City of Buenos Aires”.

He was found unconscious on the third floor of a car park on Monday morning by police officers, with the police claiming that “he was jumping on the roof, celebrating the triumph of the National Team, until a plate broke and fell.”

A five-year-old boy is also reportedly in a coma following celebrations.