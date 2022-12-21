ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

KTVZ

Former Trump White House aide told Jan. 6 panel Mark Meadows burned documents a dozen times during the transition period

By Jeremy Herb, Hannah Rabinowitz, Marshall Cohen, Geneva Sands, Veronica Stracqualursi and Kate Sullivan, CNN. The January 6 committee released another batch of transcripts Tuesday, including two more of its interviews with blockbuster witness Cassidy Hutchinson and testimony from several other Trump White House officials. The latest batch reveals new...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KTVZ

More migrants dropped off outside vice president’s home in freezing weather on Christmas Eve

Several busloads of migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, DC, on Christmas Eve in 18 degree weather late Saturday. An initial two busloads were taken to local shelters, according to an administration official. More buses arrived outside the vice president’s residence later Saturday evening. A CNN team saw migrants being dropped off, with some migrants wearing only T-shirts in the freezing weather. They were given blankets and put on another bus that went to a local church.
WASHINGTON, DC
KTVZ

Migrants in El Paso face uncertainty after Supreme Court allows Title 42 to remain in effect amid legal challenges

The future for migrants waiting in El Paso, Texas, after crossing the US-Mexico border remains uncertain following the Supreme Court’s Wednesday decision that allows federal officials to continue expelling migrants before they have received an asylum hearing. “We were hoping for something else,” said Rosanni Rodríguez, a Venezuelan migrant,...
EL PASO, TX
KTVZ

Meet the dissident Russians living the ‘nightmare from which it is impossible to wake up’

For Andrei Soldatov and his friends, February 24 marked the end of Russia as they knew it. In the early hours of that day, President Vladimir Putin announced that he had ordered Russian troops into Ukraine. “And all of a sudden, everything we still believed in got completely compromised,” Soldatov, a Russian investigative journalist who lives in self-imposed exile in London, told CNN.
KTVZ

UN Security Council ‘deeply alarmed’ by Taliban restrictions on women

The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday said it was “deeply alarmed” by the ruling Taliban’s ban on women attending university or working for aid groups in Afghanistan. In moves widely condemned by the international community, the Islamist group last week ordered all local and international non-governmental...

