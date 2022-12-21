Read full article on original website
Frozen waterfalls create a unique adventure in Pennsylvania
The cold weather that blew through Pennsylvania last weekend was a gift for adventurous climbers. It froze waterfalls, solid enough to climb. People hike around and climb over ice pillars at Ricketts Glen State Park and Ohiopyle State Park. When extreme cold weather sets in over the trickling waterfalls, unique walls of ice form, making them a destination for those brave enough to venture out in the frigid environment.
Why the Pa. gas tax is increasing in 2023 – and efforts to halt future hikes
While gas prices have been dropping in recent weeks, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania will be increasing the state gas tax by a few cents, starting Jan. 1. The tax will increase by 3.5 cents for gas and 4.4 cents for diesel, according to the state Department of Transportation. The current tax is about 58 cents a gallon for gas and 74 cents a gallon for diesel.
