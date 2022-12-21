The cold weather that blew through Pennsylvania last weekend was a gift for adventurous climbers. It froze waterfalls, solid enough to climb. People hike around and climb over ice pillars at Ricketts Glen State Park and Ohiopyle State Park. When extreme cold weather sets in over the trickling waterfalls, unique walls of ice form, making them a destination for those brave enough to venture out in the frigid environment.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO