Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Microsoft Edge is actually good
Google Chrome is the preferred browser for over 65 percent of the internet, according to statcounter.com. But I don’t think you needed me to tell you that; odds are you’re reading this article on some Chrome derivative right now. But why does Chrome have the lion’s share of the market? It's not even the default browser on most desktops, meaning you have to deliberately go out of your way to make Chrome your go-to browser.
The Verge
New iPad Mini could be a year away
Apple is updating its iPad Mini with a new processor, says respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The inbetweener is supposed to begin shipping by the end of 2023 or the first half of 2024. The iPad Mini received an all new design at the end of 2021 after remaining largely unchanged...
The Verge
LG Innotek is ready to put true optical zoom lenses in the next wave of flagship phones
LG’s smartphone-making days may be over, but LG Innotek — a major supplier of mobile camera modules — is alive and well. It’s introducing a new telephoto zoom camera module at CES 2023, offering true, continuous optical zoom. The company is partnering with Qualcomm to fast-track adoption of its new tech alongside the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in upcoming flagship Android phones.
The Verge
You’ll soon be able to talk to Home Assistant without Google, Siri, or Alexa
Home Assistant, the open-source smart home platform, is getting its own voice assistant. Its founder, Paulus Schoutsen, posted a blog last week announcing a new project that could localize all voice commands that control smart devices — without the need to connect to a cloud that assistants like Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant have. The voice assistant is targeted to be available sometime in 2023.
The Verge
All I want is one productivity app that can handle everything
I’m an organized person. I have to be. Writing is a deadline-oriented job, and I have the working memory of an elderly goldfish. Gone are the days when I could store an entire week’s worth of events, deadlines, and schedules in my head. Now, all of that stuff needs to live somewhere tangible.
The Verge
Microsoft’s making Excel’s formulas even easier
Microsoft has announced it’s making Excel’s autocomplete even smarter, at least in the web version that comes with Microsoft 365 (formerly known as Office 365). Last week it announced formula suggestions and formula by example, both of which may help automate some things that you had to do manually.
The Verge
The Google Nest Hub Max is still matching its best price ever at Best Buy and Target
Just in case Santa didn’t make it to your house this year, we’re bringing you a handful of post-Christmas content. Because, unlike the big dude that lives up north, The Verge Deals team works hard all year scouring the internet to make sure its best discounts are all front and center for you to see. The discounts available right now are a bit sparse, but we’ve still managed to wrangle a handful that we think are worth looking into if you’re looking for something to treat yourself.
Comments / 0