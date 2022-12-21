ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paxtang, PA

PennLive.com

Central Pa. shopping center sold for $18.5M

A shopping center in Dauphin County was sold twice this year. Meadows Marketplace on Hershey Road in South Hanover Township was sold by Cedar Realty Trust for $11 million to a joint venture between a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC and KPR Centers. That purchase was completed over the summer.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Malfunctioning heater, busted water pipe cause incident at Jeld-Wen

RINGTOWN – Firefighters were met with smoke and ice after a heater malfunctioned and a water pipe burst at Jeld-Wen here Monday. Crews were called to the window manufacturer on the west side of town around 5pm for an automatic fire alarm. Ringtown Valley Fire Chief Joseph Gilbert said...
SHENANDOAH, PA
abc27.com

Roundtop Mountain Resort celebrates grand re-opening

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — Roundtop Mountain Resort celebrated their grand re-opening for the winter season on Saturday, Dec. 24. Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes bright and early at 8 a.m. Some of the enthusiasts were so excited that they camped out in the parking lot overnight. The resort...
LEWISBERRY, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Strasburg, PA

Strasburg is a historic town in the middle of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The borough of Strasburg was incorporated in 1816 and grew into a strip town about two miles long. The town clustered along what was then called the Great Conestoga Road but is now called the Strasburg Road. The...
STRASBURG, PA
FOX 43

York County family loses home to Christmas Eve fire

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Shrewsbury Township family lost their home on Christmas Eve after a fire broke out overnight. Firefighters battled the blaze for about three and a half hours after being dispatched to the scene around 1:10 a.m. on Dec. 24. All residents made it out of...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. police push the Decide to Ride program for New Year’s weekend to prevent drunk driving

Central Pa. police departments are pushing the “Decide to Ride” program to prevent impaired driving and DUIs over New Year’s weekend. Authorities throughout Lancaster County have partnered with Anheuser-Busch, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and Uber for the initiative to help central Pennsylvanians ring in the New Year safely, according to CRIMEWATCH PA.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Worker dies after falling into machinery at central Pa. business

An employee at Hanover Foods in York County died after falling into machinery overnight, the York County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday. Witnesses told investigators that the employee was first seen inside a bean hopper at 2:40 a.m., at the Penn Township facility, the coroner’s office said. At that point, the other employees did not know how long it had been since the man had fallen into the machinery.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Missing Carlisle couple has been located: Police

The Carlisle Police Department says that a Carlisle couple that was reported missing has been located. Gary and Luisa Nichols were located and safely returned home as of 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Carlisle Police said they were trying to locate the Carlisle couple. The couple...
CARLISLE, PA
FOX 43

Fire crews battle fire at Lower Dauphin High School

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — Crews worked to battle a fire at a building located on Lower Dauphin High School's property in Hummelstown, Dauphin County. According to Dauphin County 911 dispatch, crews were called to the fire around 3:35 p.m. Several agencies responded, including PPL, as well as Hummelstown and Middletown...
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
