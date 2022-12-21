Read full article on original website
Central Pa. Giant-anchored shopping center sold for second time this year
A shopping center in northern Dauphin County was sold twice this year. The Halifax Plaza shopping center on Peters Mountain Road in Halifax Township and five other associated parcels were sold by Cedar Realty Trust for $5.5 million to a joint venture between a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC and KPR Centers. That purchase was completed over the summer.
As demand for winter shelter grows, advocates and homeless people point to tight housing market
In the summer, life is a little bit easier for Jessie Basore. Nights are warm enough to sleep on an outdoor bench, or camp in one of Harrisburg’s many abandoned houses. “In the summertime, you have more freedom,” Basore said. “Now, it’s either too cold or it gets dark too early.”
Central Pa. shopping center sold for $18.5M
A shopping center in Dauphin County was sold twice this year. Meadows Marketplace on Hershey Road in South Hanover Township was sold by Cedar Realty Trust for $11 million to a joint venture between a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC and KPR Centers. That purchase was completed over the summer.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Malfunctioning heater, busted water pipe cause incident at Jeld-Wen
RINGTOWN – Firefighters were met with smoke and ice after a heater malfunctioned and a water pipe burst at Jeld-Wen here Monday. Crews were called to the window manufacturer on the west side of town around 5pm for an automatic fire alarm. Ringtown Valley Fire Chief Joseph Gilbert said...
abc27.com
Roundtop Mountain Resort celebrates grand re-opening
LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — Roundtop Mountain Resort celebrated their grand re-opening for the winter season on Saturday, Dec. 24. Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes bright and early at 8 a.m. Some of the enthusiasts were so excited that they camped out in the parking lot overnight. The resort...
Private Pennsylvania oasis has everything — even a place to park a plane. Take a look
“You’re cleared for landing!”
Is This The Best Holiday-Decorated Restaurant in Lancaster City?
It's impossible to miss these days, the gorgeous building on 66 North Queen Street. Lit up in holiday blue and sparkly lights, Yorgos Restaurant & Lounge, a casual and friendly gathering spot for locals, looks absolutely stunning - almost like an urban winter wonderland.
Santa Clause Briefly Detained on Suspicion of Possible Break-in
On the evening of December 24th, a call was received reporting a possible break-in in Franklin County. Officers arrived on the scene and found the front door open and signs of forced entry. The man was described as overweight, with a large beard in a red suit. Upon entering the...
Here are New Year's Eve celebrations happening in Central Pa.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — If you're trying to decide what to do on New Year's Eve, look no further. Here's a list of celebrations and ball drops sent to FOX43. (If yours isn't included, send the details to news@fox43.com.) CUMBERLAND COUNTY. Lower Allen Township. Sure, there are rose drops (red...
WGAL
Fire destroys mobile home in Providence Township, Lancaster County
PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire destroyed a mobile home in Lancaster County. Crews were called shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday to the 2300 block of Beaver Valley Pike in Providence Township. Two pets died. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Strasburg, PA
Strasburg is a historic town in the middle of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The borough of Strasburg was incorporated in 1816 and grew into a strip town about two miles long. The town clustered along what was then called the Great Conestoga Road but is now called the Strasburg Road. The...
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in Pennsylvania
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
Online plans put on display for Derry Street Improvement Project: PennDOT
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plan display regarding the Route 3012 (Derry Street) Improvement Project in Swatara Township, Paxtang Borough, and the City of Harrisburg, Dauphin County. A corridor safety study was completed in partnership with PennDOT along the Derry Street corridor. From...
York County family loses home to Christmas Eve fire
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Shrewsbury Township family lost their home on Christmas Eve after a fire broke out overnight. Firefighters battled the blaze for about three and a half hours after being dispatched to the scene around 1:10 a.m. on Dec. 24. All residents made it out of...
Central Pa. police push the Decide to Ride program for New Year’s weekend to prevent drunk driving
Central Pa. police departments are pushing the “Decide to Ride” program to prevent impaired driving and DUIs over New Year’s weekend. Authorities throughout Lancaster County have partnered with Anheuser-Busch, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and Uber for the initiative to help central Pennsylvanians ring in the New Year safely, according to CRIMEWATCH PA.
Worker dies after falling into machinery at central Pa. business
An employee at Hanover Foods in York County died after falling into machinery overnight, the York County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday. Witnesses told investigators that the employee was first seen inside a bean hopper at 2:40 a.m., at the Penn Township facility, the coroner’s office said. At that point, the other employees did not know how long it had been since the man had fallen into the machinery.
Missing Carlisle couple has been located: Police
The Carlisle Police Department says that a Carlisle couple that was reported missing has been located. Gary and Luisa Nichols were located and safely returned home as of 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Carlisle Police said they were trying to locate the Carlisle couple. The couple...
Man found dead on central Pa. road may have been hiding on passing tractor-trailer: police
Police say it is unclear how an Ephrata man got the fatal injuries he suffered before being found on a road on Christmas Day. 39-year-old Paul Donnelly was found near West Main Street and Martin Avenue in Ephrata just before 12:30 a.m. Christmas Day, according to Ephrata police. Donnelly was...
Brrrrr!!! Here's a list of polar plunges you can take on New Year's Day in Central PA
YORK, Pa. — If you're looking to welcome in 2023 with a frigid dip into Central Pennsylvania waters, you're not alone. Hundreds of local residents will take the plunge to raise money for worthwhile causes at polar plunge events across the region on Sunday, Jan. 1. Here's a list...
Fire crews battle fire at Lower Dauphin High School
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — Crews worked to battle a fire at a building located on Lower Dauphin High School's property in Hummelstown, Dauphin County. According to Dauphin County 911 dispatch, crews were called to the fire around 3:35 p.m. Several agencies responded, including PPL, as well as Hummelstown and Middletown...
