Former Gleaner, Courier & Press photojournalist honored as Kentucky Colonel

HENDERSON — Former Evansville Courier & Press and Henderson Gleaner photojournalist Mike Lawrence was awarded the commission of Kentucky Colonel Tuesday morning.

Lawrence retired in 2020 after 40 years of working in journalism in the Tri-State area.

The Kentucky Colonel is the highest honor awarded by the Commonwealth of Kentucky and recognizes the accomplishments and service to the community of the honoree. Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider presented the award to Lawrence on Tuesday, and was joined by many of Lawrence's former colleagues.

Courier & Press visual content coach Denny Simmons spoke at the ceremony. Former Gleaner business editor and columnist Chuck Stinnett wrote a letter as a part of the nomination process. Stinnett still contributes to The Gleaner as a freelancer.

"It's a rarity these days to work for one publication for your whole career, but Mike retired doing just that. Forty years at The Gleaner and Courier & Press is impressive, but more impressive is how Mike's ability to make great images never dropped off," Simmons said. "He was at the top of his photographic game when he retired."

Simmons said as an Indiana resident he wasn't quite sure what a Kentucky Colonel was, but from what he knew, Lawrence fit the bill.

"I enlisted longtime friends Chuck Stinnett and Brad Schneider to make it happen and it all came together," he said. "I was happy to see Mike celebrated with so many of his old colleagues."

During his time with the newspapers, Lawrence covered everything from community festivals to sporting events and major disasters.

He also covered hundreds of miles, telling stories in Evansville, Henderson, Spottsville, Kentucky, Slaughters, Kentucky, Madisonville and more.

Going through his retirement gallery, which can be found at the top of this story, readers will see photos of people from all walks of live.

Coverage of major political events, including a visit from presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2008, can be found next to images of YMCA campers cleaning a school bus.

Lawrence still lives with his wife in Henderson.