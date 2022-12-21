ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, WI

CBS 58

Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Photo of Dick’s Pizza brings back memories

West Bend, WI – Walk into Dooley’s restaurant, 315 N. Main Street in downtown West Bend, WI and you will see a couple of black-and-white photos to your left. Those photos from 1960 date to when Dick’s Pizza made its home at the location. One of the...
WEST BEND, WI
97X

One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin

Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | New shoe store to open in West Bend, WI

December 27, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Signs are in place flagging neighbors about a new shoe store moving into the Paradise Pavilion at 1616 S. Main Street, West Bend, WI. Shoe Sensation will be opening in the spot formerly home to Shoe Dept. According to retail neighbors the Shoe Dept. closed a couple years ago, and the space has since been vacant.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Carl Koepke, 86, of Kewaskum, WI

December 26, 2022 – Kewaskum, WI – Carl Koepke, 86, was carried home to heaven, surrounded by family, on Thursday, December 22, 2022, after a spontaneous brain hemorrhage. He is celebrating his Eternal victory with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Carl was born in the Town of...
KEWASKUM, WI
earnthenecklace.com

Toya Washington Leaving WISN-TV: Where Is the 12 News Anchor Going?

Toya Washington started her career at WISN-TV 20 years ago. However, the 12 News anchor is leaving the station at the end of this year. When WISN-TV announced her departure, Milwaukee residents were naturally saddened and had many questions. They want to know where she is headed next and if they will see her on broadcast TV again. Read on to find out why Toya Washington is leaving WISN-TV.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Marcus Majestic Cinema reopens

WAUKESHA — Marcus Majestic Cinema, 770 Springdale Rd., Waukesha, is now open after maintenance issues caused it to close on Monday morning. Other Marcus theaters in the area include Movie Tavern in Brookfield, Marcus Ridge in New Berlin and Marcus Hillside in Delafield.
WAUKESHA, WI

