washingtoncountyinsider.com
HISTORY VIDEO | Memories of working the dining room at the Mermac Hotel in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – In an effort to preserve the history of West Bend and Washington County, WI, we dive into the archives and an interview with Arlene Fechter as she remembers working the dining room at the Mermac Hotel. Arlene and two other women operated the Mermac Hotel...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Psst…. Have you seen the forecast with near 50 predicted for Thursday, December 29?
Washington Co., Wi – It’s a heck of a way to close out 2022 but the National Weather Service is predicting a breakout from the deep freeze later this week…. with temps possibly in the 50s. Partly sunny and mid-30s on Wednesday and by Thursday it could...
CBS 58
Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | On a history note | Demolition of former St. Mary’s rectory on River Drive in West Bend, WI
Barton, WI – It was September 2019 when the two-story brick home, that once served as the rectory to St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Parish in West Bend, was demolished. The home, 317 River Drive, was originally constructed in 1860. Neighbors said the pink sand brick is a pretty rare commodity.
Fox11online.com
Anglers hit the ice on Little Lake Butte Des Morts ahead of warmer temperatures
WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WLUK) -- With the bitter cold sticking around, ice fishing has started in some areas of Northeast Wisconsin. But with warmer temperatures on the way, there are some concerns. Handfuls of ice shanties filled with fishermen were sitting on top of Little Lake Butte Des Morts the day...
wpr.org
Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin renews efforts to bring a casino to Kenosha
The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin has relaunched efforts to bring a casino to Kenosha — roughly seven years after its last attempt was blocked by former Gov. Scott Walker. In July, the tribe announced that it had once again partnered with Hard Rock International, which is owned by...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Photo of Dick’s Pizza brings back memories
West Bend, WI – Walk into Dooley’s restaurant, 315 N. Main Street in downtown West Bend, WI and you will see a couple of black-and-white photos to your left. Those photos from 1960 date to when Dick’s Pizza made its home at the location. One of the...
wizmnews.com
Runner-up to Miss Wisconsin now gains that title, following winner’s status as new Miss America
A new Miss Wisconsin has officially been crowned, by the Miss America program. Because Grace Stanke of Wausau won the Miss America title earlier this month, Kylene Spanbauer of Fond du Lac will complete the rest of Stanke’s term as Miss Wisconsin, until next June. Spanbauer was the first-runnerup...
WISN
Tenants in Milwaukee apartment building without heat through brutal cold snap
MILWAUKEE — Tenants in a Milwaukee apartment building told 12 News they spent these brutally cold days and nights without any heat. The property is on Highland Avenue near North 29th Street. Cassandra Offord lives there and has donned a winter coat, multiple hats and gloves daily. She also...
Canceled flights cause long lines at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
A half dozen canceled flights at Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport Monday morning created long lines and frustrated travelers.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Derek Van Alstyne is ready to “roll out” his traditional recipes at Mavens on Main
West Bend, WI – Well-known local baker Derek Van Alstyne is jumping back into the mix in Washington County and fans of his peanut squares, elephant ears and coffee cakes are relishing in the news. Van Alstyne is now baking for Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, in...
One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin
Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | New shoe store to open in West Bend, WI
December 27, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Signs are in place flagging neighbors about a new shoe store moving into the Paradise Pavilion at 1616 S. Main Street, West Bend, WI. Shoe Sensation will be opening in the spot formerly home to Shoe Dept. According to retail neighbors the Shoe Dept. closed a couple years ago, and the space has since been vacant.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Carl Koepke, 86, of Kewaskum, WI
December 26, 2022 – Kewaskum, WI – Carl Koepke, 86, was carried home to heaven, surrounded by family, on Thursday, December 22, 2022, after a spontaneous brain hemorrhage. He is celebrating his Eternal victory with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Carl was born in the Town of...
earnthenecklace.com
Toya Washington Leaving WISN-TV: Where Is the 12 News Anchor Going?
Toya Washington started her career at WISN-TV 20 years ago. However, the 12 News anchor is leaving the station at the end of this year. When WISN-TV announced her departure, Milwaukee residents were naturally saddened and had many questions. They want to know where she is headed next and if they will see her on broadcast TV again. Read on to find out why Toya Washington is leaving WISN-TV.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Marcus Majestic Cinema reopens
WAUKESHA — Marcus Majestic Cinema, 770 Springdale Rd., Waukesha, is now open after maintenance issues caused it to close on Monday morning. Other Marcus theaters in the area include Movie Tavern in Brookfield, Marcus Ridge in New Berlin and Marcus Hillside in Delafield.
Fire at home north of Edgerton causes $50K in damages
TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. — A fire at a home north of Edgerton caused about $50,000 worth of damage early Tuesday. Fire crews and Dane County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 1400 block of County Highway W in the Town of Albion at around 3:25 a.m. One person was inside the home at the time of the fire, but...
Wisconsinites frustrated over 'radio silence' from Southwest Airlines
After nearly 24 hours of delays and cancellations, some local Southwest travelers say they still have no answers from the airline and little hope in making their trips a reality.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Semi and Freightliner crash in neighboring Dodge Co., WI | By Sheriff Dale Schmidt
December 27, 2022 – Dodge Co., WI – On December 27, 2022 at approximately 1:44 p.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic crash on State Highway 16/26 at the intersection with County Highway CJ, in the Town of Clyman, Dodge County, Wisconsin. Initial investigation...
CBS 58
'We'd sing every Christmas carol, every verse, every night': Wisconsin's David HB Drake embraces role as folk-singing Santa for Christmas season
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Mike Strehlow enters the home studio of David HB Drake, a Wisconsin musician and educator inspired by his journeys across the Midwest. But it's Christmastime when Drake's unique look and musical style earn him comparisons with another kind-hearted soul hailing from the North Pole.
