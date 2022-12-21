ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipston, MA

Local view: Wayne Richard is citizen of the year in Phillipston

By Carole Gariepy
The Gardner News
 6 days ago
Wayne Richard was the recipient of the Alphonse W. Chartier Sr. award on Dec. 4 at Phillipston's annual Memory Tree Ceremony. This Citizen of the Year award for outstanding volunteer outreach was presented to him by Selectman Bernie Malouin and citations were given by Sen. Anne Gobi and Rep. Susannah Whipps.

As a member of the Parks and Recreation Committee, Richard designed and supervised the construction of the Little League and soccer fields, and he served as a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader. He shared his state road engineering skills to aid the town's Highway Department when they needed assistance. He's a skilled man who's always ready to lend a helping hand.

