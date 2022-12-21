ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrat Katie Hobbs to take office as Arizona governor

Katie Hobbs takes the oath of office Monday to become Arizona’s 24th governor and the first Democrat to hold the office since 2009. Power will transfer in a private ceremony at the state Capitol as Hobbs formally takes over from Republican Doug Ducey. A public inauguration for Hobbs and others taking statewide offices is scheduled for Thursday. Hobbs is the outgoing secretary of state and was previously a state legislator who rose to be the top Democrat in the Senate. As governor, she'll have to work with a House and Senate narrowly controlled by Republicans. The new Legislature convenes...
