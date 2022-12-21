ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in West Bend, WI marks 1 year with new pastor | By Kellie Winkler

By Judy Steffes
 6 days ago
On a History Note | Dugout Tavern in West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI Remember the Dugout Tavern? This 1939 photo, courtesy the Washington County Historical Society, is of The Dugout Tavern on Fifth Avenue in downtown West Bend. Darold Hoelz, 96, of West Bend lived on the third floor of the same building that housed The Dugout; he was there from 1947 through 1951.
WEST BEND, WI
Obituary | Kris Michalek, 67, of West Bend, WI

December 27, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Kris Michalek, 67, passed away on December 20, 2022, at Kathy Hospice with his family by his side. Kris was born on March 16, 1955, in Milwaukee, son of the late Ethel Pfilf and stepfather, William Krzyzanek. Kris was united in marriage to Cindy Smolen on December 15, 1984. They celebrated 38 years of marriage this year. They raised three children in West Bend. He passed after a two-year battle with cancer.
WEST BEND, WI
Wishing a Happy 99th Birthday to this Christmas Day Baby

West Bend, WI – “I want to live to be 100,” said Allan Kieckhafer on Christmas Eve, the day before his 99th birthday. As a proud Navy veteran, Kieckhafer spent over 40 years as a member of the Memorial Day services committee for the City of West Bend and performed the role of Master of Ceremonies for many years.
WEST BEND, WI
Photo of Dick’s Pizza brings back memories

West Bend, WI – Walk into Dooley’s restaurant, 315 N. Main Street in downtown West Bend, WI and you will see a couple of black-and-white photos to your left. Those photos from 1960 date to when Dick’s Pizza made its home at the location. One of the...
WEST BEND, WI
REAL ESTATE | New shoe store to open in West Bend, WI

December 27, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Signs are in place flagging neighbors about a new shoe store moving into the Paradise Pavilion at 1616 S. Main Street, West Bend, WI. Shoe Sensation will be opening in the spot formerly home to Shoe Dept. According to retail neighbors the Shoe Dept. closed a couple years ago, and the space has since been vacant.
WEST BEND, WI
3 incumbents file non-candidacy on West Bend School Board

December 26, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Three incumbents have filed non-candidacy papers for the April 2023 election. Friday, December 23 at 5 p.m. was the deadline to file noncandidacy paperwork. Superintendent Jennifer Wimmer indicated four candidates have filed declarations of candidacy, with other sets of paperwork...
WEST BEND, WI
Car fire at NN shuts down Highway 45 northbound

December 27, 2022 – Town of Polk, WI – The Washington County Sheriffs have shut down northbound Highway 45 at Pleasant Valley Road because of a car fire at NN. Motorists are being forced to get off at PV and head north on CTH P or 18th Avenue.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI

