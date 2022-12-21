Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in West Bend, WI marks 1 year with new pastor | By Kellie Winkler

Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | On a history note | Demolition of former St. Mary’s rectory on River Drive in West Bend, WI
Barton, WI – It was September 2019 when the two-story brick home, that once served as the rectory to St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Parish in West Bend, was demolished. The home, 317 River Drive, was originally constructed in 1860. Neighbors said the pink sand brick is a pretty rare commodity.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
HISTORY VIDEO | Memories of working the dining room at the Mermac Hotel in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – In an effort to preserve the history of West Bend and Washington County, WI, we dive into the archives and an interview with Arlene Fechter as she remembers working the dining room at the Mermac Hotel. Arlene and two other women operated the Mermac Hotel...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
On a History Note | Dugout Tavern in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI Remember the Dugout Tavern? This 1939 photo, courtesy the Washington County Historical Society, is of The Dugout Tavern on Fifth Avenue in downtown West Bend. Darold Hoelz, 96, of West Bend lived on the third floor of the same building that housed The Dugout; he was there from 1947 through 1951.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Kris Michalek, 67, of West Bend, WI
December 27, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Kris Michalek, 67, passed away on December 20, 2022, at Kathy Hospice with his family by his side. Kris was born on March 16, 1955, in Milwaukee, son of the late Ethel Pfilf and stepfather, William Krzyzanek. Kris was united in marriage to Cindy Smolen on December 15, 1984. They celebrated 38 years of marriage this year. They raised three children in West Bend. He passed after a two-year battle with cancer.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Wishing a Happy 99th Birthday to this Christmas Day Baby
West Bend, WI – “I want to live to be 100,” said Allan Kieckhafer on Christmas Eve, the day before his 99th birthday. As a proud Navy veteran, Kieckhafer spent over 40 years as a member of the Memorial Day services committee for the City of West Bend and performed the role of Master of Ceremonies for many years.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Photo of Dick’s Pizza brings back memories
West Bend, WI – Walk into Dooley’s restaurant, 315 N. Main Street in downtown West Bend, WI and you will see a couple of black-and-white photos to your left. Those photos from 1960 date to when Dick’s Pizza made its home at the location. One of the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | New shoe store to open in West Bend, WI
December 27, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Signs are in place flagging neighbors about a new shoe store moving into the Paradise Pavilion at 1616 S. Main Street, West Bend, WI. Shoe Sensation will be opening in the spot formerly home to Shoe Dept. According to retail neighbors the Shoe Dept. closed a couple years ago, and the space has since been vacant.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Derek Van Alstyne is ready to “roll out” his traditional recipes at Mavens on Main
West Bend, WI – Well-known local baker Derek Van Alstyne is jumping back into the mix in Washington County and fans of his peanut squares, elephant ears and coffee cakes are relishing in the news. Van Alstyne is now baking for Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, in...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Saloon Royale New Year’s Eve Party Champagne Soiree December 31, 2022
West Bend, WI – Saloon Royale, 243 N. Main St., West Bend, WI is hosting a New Year’s Eve Party Champagne Soiree on December 31, 2022. Saloon Royale – December 31 New Year’s Eve Party Champagne Soiree. Free Champagne Toast at 7 p.m. for Happy Hour...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
3 incumbents file non-candidacy on West Bend School Board
December 26, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Three incumbents have filed non-candidacy papers for the April 2023 election. Friday, December 23 at 5 p.m. was the deadline to file noncandidacy paperwork. Superintendent Jennifer Wimmer indicated four candidates have filed declarations of candidacy, with other sets of paperwork...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Semi and Freightliner crash in neighboring Dodge Co., WI | By Sheriff Dale Schmidt
December 27, 2022 – Dodge Co., WI – On December 27, 2022 at approximately 1:44 p.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic crash on State Highway 16/26 at the intersection with County Highway CJ, in the Town of Clyman, Dodge County, Wisconsin. Initial investigation...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Car fire at NN shuts down Highway 45 northbound
December 27, 2022 – Town of Polk, WI – The Washington County Sheriffs have shut down northbound Highway 45 at Pleasant Valley Road because of a car fire at NN. Motorists are being forced to get off at PV and head north on CTH P or 18th Avenue.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Psst…. Have you seen the forecast with near 50 predicted for Thursday, December 29?
Washington Co., Wi – It’s a heck of a way to close out 2022 but the National Weather Service is predicting a breakout from the deep freeze later this week…. with temps possibly in the 50s. Partly sunny and mid-30s on Wednesday and by Thursday it could...
