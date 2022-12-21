Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in West Bend, WI marks 1 year with new pastor | By Kellie Winkler

December 27, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Kris Michalek, 67, passed away on December 20, 2022, at Kathy Hospice with his family by his side. Kris was born on March 16, 1955, in Milwaukee, son of the late Ethel Pfilf and stepfather, William Krzyzanek. Kris was united in marriage to Cindy Smolen on December 15, 1984. They celebrated 38 years of marriage this year. They raised three children in West Bend. He passed after a two-year battle with cancer.

