Tennessee football recruiting class 2023: Meet the Vols' early signees

Tennessee football is hoping to secure its first top 10 signing class since 2015 as the early signing period begins.

More than half the job is already done, as 14 signees already have enrolled and joined the Vols in practice for the Orange Bowl. Five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava, four-star edge rusher Caleb Herring and four-star linebacker Arion Carter are among them.

Iamaleava is the No. 4 player in the 2023 class, as ranked by 247Sports Composite. Herring, from Riverdale, and Carter, from Smyrna, are the top two players in Tennessee.

This is a critical class for the Vols.

On the field, they turned the corner with their first 10-win regular season since 2003. Off the field, second-year coach Josh Heupel has capitalized by landing top-tier talent via recruiting to try to keep the momentum going.

The 2015 class under Butch Jones was Tennessee’s last to be ranked in the top 10, according to 247Sports Composite.

Here are the players who have signed in Tennessee’s 2023 class so far.

Edge rusher Chandavian Bradley

Hometown/School: Platte City, Missouri (Platte County)

Vitals: 6-4, 209 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: No. 71; position ranking: No. 10.

RB DeSean Bishop

Hometown/School: Knoxville (Karns)

Vitals: 5-10, 196 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: No. 1,252; position ranking: No. 84.

OL Ayden Bussell

Hometown/School: Mt. Juliet (Mt. Juliet)

Vitals: 6-5, 287 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: No. 826; position ranking: No. 61.

LB Arion Carter

Hometown/School: Smyrna, Tennessee (Smyrna)

Vitals: 6-1, 215 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: No. 158; position ranking: No. 13.

CB Cristian Conyer

Hometown/School: Bowling Green, Kentucky (South Warren)

Vitals: 6-1, 170 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: No. 552; position ranking: No. 56.

TE Ethan Davis

Hometown/School: Suwanee, Georgia (Collins Hill)

Vitals: 6-5, 221 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: No. 126; position ranking: No. 6.

DL Trevor Duncan

Hometown/School: Knoxville, Tennessee (Knox Catholic)

Vitals: 6-5, 277 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: No. 702; position ranking: No. 50.

CB Rickey Gibson III

Hometown/School: Trussville, Alabama (Hewitt-Trussville)

Vitals: 6-0, 171 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: No. 293; position ranking: No. 32.

PK Max Gilbert

Hometown/School: Memphis, Tennessee (Lausanne)

Vitals: 6-1, 185 pounds

247Sports Composite: N/A; national ranking: N/A; position ranking: N/A.

Edge rusher Caleb Herring

Hometown/School: Murfreesboro, Tennessee (Riverdale)

Vitals: 6-5, 206 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: No. 75; position ranking: No. 12.

DL Daevin Hobbs

Hometown/School: Concord, North Carolina (Jay M. Robinson)

Vitals: 6-4, 277 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: No. 51; position ranking: No. 4.

QB Nico Iamaleava

Hometown/School: Downey, California (Warren)

Vitals: 6-5, 195 pounds

247Sports Composite: five stars; national ranking: No. 4; position ranking: No. 3.

OL Larry Johnson III

Hometown/School: Savannah, Georgia (Hutchinson Comm. College)

Vitals: 6-6, 340 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: No. 13 (juco); position ranking: No. 3 (juco).

RB Khalifa Keith

Hometown/School: Birmingham, Alabama (Parker)

Vitals: 6-0, 235 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: No. 583; position ranking: No. 40.

OL Vysen Lang

Hometown/School: Pike Road, Alabama (Pike Road)

Vitals: 6-4, 335 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: No. 808; position ranking: No. 66.

WR Nathan Leacock

Hometown/School: Raleigh, North Carolina (Millbrook)

Vitals: 6-3, 200 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: No. 107; position ranking: No. 18.

S Jack Luttrell

Hometown/School: Moultrie, Georgia (Colquitt County)

Vitals: 6-1, 187 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: No. 935; position ranking: No. 82.

CB Jordan Matthews

Hometown/School: Baton Rouge, Florida (Woodlawn)

Vitals: 6-1, 184 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: No. 177; position ranking: No. 21.

DL Nathan Robinson

Hometown/School: Greenbrier, Tennessee (Greenbrier)

Vitals: 6-5, 272 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: No. 542; position ranking: No. 52.

WR Cameron Seldon

Hometown/School: Heathsville, Virginia (Northumberland)

Vitals: 6-1, 220 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: No. 115; position ranking: No. 5.

S John Slaughter

Hometown/School: Southaven, Mississippi (Southaven)

Vitals: 6-1, 194 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: No. 583; position ranking: No. 53.

LB Jalen Smith

Hometown/School: Loganville, Georgia (Grayson)

Vitals: 6-0, 213 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: No. 408; position ranking: No. 32.

WR Nate Spillman

Hometown/School: Nashville, Tennessee (Lipscomb Academy)

Vitals: 6-1, 194 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: N/A; position ranking: No. 185.

LB Jeremiah Telander

Hometown/School: Gainesville, Georgia (Gainesville)

Vitals: 6-2, 217 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: No. 727; position ranking: No. 61.

OT Shamurad Umarov

Hometown/School: Alpharetta, Georgia (Denmark)

Vitals: 6-6, 337 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: No. 289; position ranking: No. 26.

DL Tyree Weathersby

Hometown/School: Douglasville, Georgia (New Manchester)

Vitals: 6-4, 251 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: No. 312; position ranking: No. 42.

