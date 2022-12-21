ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallup, NM

Native students are expelled in New Mexico far more than any other group. This school district is ground zero for the disparity.

New Mexico In-Depth
New Mexico In-Depth
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in New Mexico

(STACKER) Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Lawmaker pushing for steady paycheck, longer legislative calendar

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state rep says she’ll push for a steady paycheck for lawmakers, along with a longer legislative calendar. Democrat Joy Garratt of Albuquerque said she planned to co-sponsor a ballot initiative to create a commission to set salaries for legislators. Currently, lawmakers receive a daily stipend and travel reimbursement. They convene […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Houston Chronicle

New Mexico Democrats push their state as a model for winning in Southwest

New Mexico Sen. Ben Ray Luján's confidence that his state can serve as a model for Democrats hoping to turn the Southwest into a party stronghold starts with his family. His father, Ben, grew up in a Republican family but become a prominent Democratic politician because he felt the party best served the state's and his community's needs.
COLORADO STATE
newmexicopbs.org

Javier Martinez Interview

12.30.22 – New Mexico in Focus Correspondent Russell Contreras sits down with House Speaker Nominee Javier Martinez to explore his goals for the next year and the top priorities set by the state’s Democratic Party. Correspondent: Russell Contreras. Guest: St. Rep. Javier Martinez, (D) New Mexico, District 11.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 23 – 29

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 23 – December 29. Albuquerque Dec. 23 – Trolley of Lights – This unique tour will offer a trip to see Albuquerque’s holiday lights. Dress warm and check out the lights. The tour will last about 75 minutes. The event starts at 5:30 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicopbs.org

New Money in the Budget

12.30.22 – Gene Grant and the Line Opinion Panel discuss how the state’s revenue surplus might impact next month’s legislative session. With billions of dollars in extra money, state Democrats will have a clear opportunity to set their agenda, but what will they prioritize?. Host: Gene Grant.
NEW MEXICO STATE
K99

See inside the Curious World of Colorado’s Amish

When you think of the Amish, you see images of long, bushy beards, suspenders, horse-drawn buggies, etc. However, as far as geographic areas in which the Amish are most well-known, Colorado is far from the first place you think of. However, it may surprise you that Colorado does, in fact,...
COLORADO STATE
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled

The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
OKLAHOMA STATE
worldatlas.com

6 Most Charming River Towns in New Mexico

New Mexico is a mountainous state that flaunts raw wilderness and all things outdoors. Among its biggest features are the Rocky Mountains, which contribute water runoff to some of the state's most spectacular waterways. Some of the US' most well-known rivers like the Rio Grande and the Gila call New Mexico home.
ARIZONA STATE
New Mexico In-Depth

New Mexico In-Depth

Rio Rancho, NM
814
Followers
236
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

New Mexico In Depth is a member-supported, digital first, nonpartisan news organization. We were founded in 2012 as a response to ongoing downsizing among traditional news organizations.

 http://nmindepth.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy