Native students are expelled in New Mexico far more than any other group. This school district is ground zero for the disparity.

KRQE News 13
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in New Mexico
(STACKER) Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
Nygren-Montoya appoints transition team following 2022 Navajo Nation Election vajo Nation Election
President-elect Dr. Buu Nygren and Vice President-elect Richelle Montoya have named members of their incoming administration’s transition team to begin the transfer of power for the Navajo Nation Executive Branch Jan. 10, 2023.
New Mexico governor announces Casa Connection housing grant awards
News Release Office of State of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on December 21 announced $10.6 million in awards from the Casa Connection Grant Program to organizations across New Mexico to provide transitional housing for vulnerable populations ...
KRQE Newsfeed: Minimum wage, Los Lunas cannabis, Winter storm, Christmas tree recycling, Robot server
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] New Mexico among 27 states seeing increase to minimum wage – Starting Sunday January 1, the minimum wage in New Mexico will go up to $12 an hour, or $3 an hour for workers receiving tips. It’s the last incremental increase under a state law that was approved […]
Navajo police warn tribal community about recruiters from treatment centers
The Navajo Nation Police Department has received numerous missing persons reports that they have traced to addiction treatment centers in Arizona.
This school district is ground zero for harsh discipline of Native students in New Mexico
One chilly March afternoon, dozens of Navajo children spilled out of their middle school to play in the snow before heading home. Students in jackets and parkas can be seen on grainy security camera footage chasing and pushing one another to the ground. The next day, the principal called one...
ksl.com
New Mexico man in Utah less than 6 hours is arrested in aggravated assault case
ROOSEVELT — A man who police say was in Utah less than six hours has been arrested in eastern Utah and accused of attacking a man with a bolt from the drilling rig. Ruben Yazzie, 43, was booked into the Duchesne County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury and intoxication.
Lawmaker pushing for steady paycheck, longer legislative calendar
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state rep says she’ll push for a steady paycheck for lawmakers, along with a longer legislative calendar. Democrat Joy Garratt of Albuquerque said she planned to co-sponsor a ballot initiative to create a commission to set salaries for legislators. Currently, lawmakers receive a daily stipend and travel reimbursement. They convene […]
Houston Chronicle
New Mexico Democrats push their state as a model for winning in Southwest
New Mexico Sen. Ben Ray Luján's confidence that his state can serve as a model for Democrats hoping to turn the Southwest into a party stronghold starts with his family. His father, Ben, grew up in a Republican family but become a prominent Democratic politician because he felt the party best served the state's and his community's needs.
New Mexico Residents Now Have to Get a REAL ID by May 7, 2025 In Order to Fly on a Plane - a 24 Month Extension
New Mexico MVD now says on its website that the NM REAL ID deadline is May 7, 2025. It used to be May 3, 2023. But the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) postponed the implementation of the REAL ID Act of 2005. On Dec. 5, 2022, the DHS extended the "full enforcement" deadline to May 7, 2025, over 2 years and 4 months from now.
New Mexico among 27 states seeing increase to minimum wage
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There will be a raise when it comes to minimum wage starting January 1, 2023. It will go up 50 cents an hour. Laura Cano is the owner of Kyra’s Arts Imports in Old Town and says with tourism slowing down and with prices going up, she’s had to cut down on her […]
KOAT 7
New minimum wage law could have negative impact on some workers, economists say
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — George Griego cares about his employees. "I care about you as long as you work well for me. I'll treat you very well,” said the restaurant owner. “That's just the way of society. That's just the way it is in any type of business."
newmexicopbs.org
Javier Martinez Interview
12.30.22 – New Mexico in Focus Correspondent Russell Contreras sits down with House Speaker Nominee Javier Martinez to explore his goals for the next year and the top priorities set by the state’s Democratic Party. Correspondent: Russell Contreras. Guest: St. Rep. Javier Martinez, (D) New Mexico, District 11.
cpr.org
A new law prohibiting the sale of non-cage-free eggs in Colorado will go into effect in January
Eggs that aren’t laid in a cage-free facility will soon begin disappearing from Colorado grocery store shelves, thanks to a law passed in 2020 that takes effect in 2023. HB20-1343 requires businesses to stop selling eggs produced by hens in cramped spaces. Instead, farmers must ensure each chicken has one square foot of floor space by 2025.
How We Found the School District Responsible for Much of New Mexico’s Outsized Discipline of Native Students
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with New Mexico In Depth. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. And sign up here for journalism from New Mexico In Depth. New Mexico In Depth and ProPublica...
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 23 – 29
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 23 – December 29. Albuquerque Dec. 23 – Trolley of Lights – This unique tour will offer a trip to see Albuquerque’s holiday lights. Dress warm and check out the lights. The tour will last about 75 minutes. The event starts at 5:30 […]
newmexicopbs.org
New Money in the Budget
12.30.22 – Gene Grant and the Line Opinion Panel discuss how the state’s revenue surplus might impact next month’s legislative session. With billions of dollars in extra money, state Democrats will have a clear opportunity to set their agenda, but what will they prioritize?. Host: Gene Grant.
See inside the Curious World of Colorado’s Amish
When you think of the Amish, you see images of long, bushy beards, suspenders, horse-drawn buggies, etc. However, as far as geographic areas in which the Amish are most well-known, Colorado is far from the first place you think of. However, it may surprise you that Colorado does, in fact,...
Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled
The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
worldatlas.com
6 Most Charming River Towns in New Mexico
New Mexico is a mountainous state that flaunts raw wilderness and all things outdoors. Among its biggest features are the Rocky Mountains, which contribute water runoff to some of the state's most spectacular waterways. Some of the US' most well-known rivers like the Rio Grande and the Gila call New Mexico home.
New Mexico In-Depth
