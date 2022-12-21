ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Madrid County, MO

No Traffic Deaths in SE Missouri During Christmas Weekend

According to the MSHP, there were no traffic fatalities in SE Missouri during the long Christmas weekend. A Portageville teenager was hurt Christmas Eve when her pickup ran off Route B at CR 227 in Pemiscot County and struck a stop sign. The 17 year old girl was taken to...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
Two Small Earthquakes in New Madrid County

A couple of small earthquakes were reported in New Madrid County early this morning. According to the University of Memphis, the first was around 4:50 a.m., a 2.2 magnitude centered SE of Marston. The second was about 6:15 a.m. this morning, centered north of New Madrid; it too was a...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
Boil Water Advisory for Caruthersville

In Caruthersville, the city has issued a boil water advisory. The water plant was started Christmas Day after a long period of maintenance. Officials say there have been no failed tests or other issues with the water system – However, the advisory was issued to be on the safe side. The advisory is expected to be lifted by Wednesday.
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
Corning Man Arrested in Butler County

A Corning man was among those arrested by the MSHP over the holiday weekend. 60 year old James Korbar was arrested in Butler County Friday night for felony possession of methamphetamine; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and two Clay County failure to appear warrants on charges of burglary and theft.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO

