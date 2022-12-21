ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Wishing a Happy 99th Birthday to this Christmas Day Baby

West Bend, WI – “I want to live to be 100,” said Allan Kieckhafer on Christmas Eve, the day before his 99th birthday. As a proud Navy veteran, Kieckhafer spent over 40 years as a member of the Memorial Day services committee for the City of West Bend and performed the role of Master of Ceremonies for many years.
Photo of Dick’s Pizza brings back memories

West Bend, WI – Walk into Dooley’s restaurant, 315 N. Main Street in downtown West Bend, WI and you will see a couple of black-and-white photos to your left. Those photos from 1960 date to when Dick’s Pizza made its home at the location. One of the...
On a History Note | Dugout Tavern in West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI Remember the Dugout Tavern? This 1939 photo, courtesy the Washington County Historical Society, is of The Dugout Tavern on Fifth Avenue in downtown West Bend. Darold Hoelz, 96, of West Bend lived on the third floor of the same building that housed The Dugout; he was there from 1947 through 1951.
REAL ESTATE | New shoe store to open in West Bend, WI

December 27, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Signs are in place flagging neighbors about a new shoe store moving into the Paradise Pavilion at 1616 S. Main Street, West Bend, WI. Shoe Sensation will be opening in the spot formerly home to Shoe Dept. According to retail neighbors the Shoe Dept. closed a couple years ago, and the space has since been vacant.
3 incumbents file non-candidacy on West Bend School Board

December 26, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Three incumbents have filed non-candidacy papers for the April 2023 election. Friday, December 23 at 5 p.m. was the deadline to file noncandidacy paperwork. Superintendent Jennifer Wimmer indicated four candidates have filed declarations of candidacy, with other sets of paperwork...
Creation vs. Evolution at the House of Prayer in Kewaskum

Kewaskum, WI – Creation vs. Evolution monthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at the House of Prayer, 100 S. Clinton Street, in Kewaskum. This is a great evening for believer and nonbeliever alike. Bring your doubts, bring your questions, bring your curiosity, get equipped to respond and learn why evolution has been called “a fairy tale for grownups.”
PHOTO GALLERY | Santa’s arrival at WB Airport in 2015

West Bend, WI – More than 400 children and their families turned out at the West Bend Airport in 2015 on a Saturday morning to see Santa arrive by helicopter. The event is coordinated annually by the EAA Kettle Moraine Chapter 1158.
Car fire at NN shuts down Highway 45 northbound

December 27, 2022 – Town of Polk, WI – The Washington County Sheriffs have shut down northbound Highway 45 at Pleasant Valley Road because of a car fire at NN. Motorists are being forced to get off at PV and head north on CTH P or 18th Avenue.
