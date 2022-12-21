ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who are Cape Coral’s highest-paid city employees?

By Luis Zambrano, Fort Myers News-Press
 6 days ago

Rob Hernandez is Cape Coral's highest paid official in 2022.

He received a 6.25% pay increase at a special meeting on Nov. 16, where he was also received an overall average score of 3.8 out of 5 from the city council's evaluations of him.

His previous salary was $243,675 at the end of December 2021 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23CHBG_0jpsWafd00

Hernandez joined the city of Cape Coral as the city manager in August 2020, and he previously served as deputy city manager in Fort Lauderdale from April 2019 to August 2020 and as city manager in Savannah, Georgia, between 2016 and 2019.

The ever-growing city of Cape Coral has a population of 204,510, and the city government boasts more than 1,800 regular and contract employees.

Here are the top ten highest paid Cape Coral city employees' annual salaries as of December 2022.

  1. Rob Hernandez, city manager: $259,129.60.
  2. Dolores Menendez, city attorney: $197,308.80.
  3. Andrea Russell, city auditor: $174,304.00.
  4. Anthony Sizemore, police chief: $167,793.60.
  5. Michael Ilczyszyn, public works director: $167,668.80.
  6. Vincent Cautero, development service director: $167,544.
  7. Lisa Sonego, human resources director: $165,568.00.
  8. Connie Barron, assistant city manager: $163,404.80.
  9. Darren Mckenna, deputy chief of police: $163,280.00.
  10. Mark Mason, financial services director: $162,718.40.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Who are Cape Coral’s highest-paid city employees?

Comments / 23

Jethro Da Oil Man
6d ago

The average cost of living increases by 7.5 % annually and in the last year the cost of living increased by over 15-39%. Biden is directly responsible for this as he signed every unnecessary spending his democrats put on his desk and this is the result

Reply(1)
3
Beef jerky
6d ago

Ridiculous. there should be a cap, no florida employee should make more then 110% of the Governor's salary, about $158k

Reply
4
Sharp
6d ago

ohhh yessss, more TAXES for the owners to pay more to this Cape Corrupt employees, more money to Keep teasing more...🤬🤬🤬

Reply(3)
4
 

