Rob Hernandez is Cape Coral's highest paid official in 2022.

He received a 6.25% pay increase at a special meeting on Nov. 16, where he was also received an overall average score of 3.8 out of 5 from the city council's evaluations of him.

His previous salary was $243,675 at the end of December 2021 .

Hernandez joined the city of Cape Coral as the city manager in August 2020, and he previously served as deputy city manager in Fort Lauderdale from April 2019 to August 2020 and as city manager in Savannah, Georgia, between 2016 and 2019.

The ever-growing city of Cape Coral has a population of 204,510, and the city government boasts more than 1,800 regular and contract employees.

Cape city government news Cape Coral removes five-year cumulative impact rule to help residents rebuild after Ian

Cape yacht club status Cape Coral's Yacht Club Community Park still down and out after Ian

For subscribers 'Life on the curb,' Cape Coral leader Gloria Tate gives all to city

Here are the top ten highest paid Cape Coral city employees' annual salaries as of December 2022.

Rob Hernandez, city manager: $259,129.60. Dolores Menendez, city attorney: $197,308.80. Andrea Russell, city auditor: $174,304.00. Anthony Sizemore, police chief: $167,793.60. Michael Ilczyszyn, public works director: $167,668.80. Vincent Cautero, development service director: $167,544. Lisa Sonego, human resources director: $165,568.00. Connie Barron, assistant city manager: $163,404.80. Darren Mckenna, deputy chief of police: $163,280.00. Mark Mason, financial services director: $162,718.40.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Who are Cape Coral’s highest-paid city employees?