Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Christmas Day Stabbing Around Corner from Amadou Diallo HomeBronxVoiceBronx, NY
City Representatives have Called for More Support From President Biden On MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Christmas Alone in New York CityReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
NYC doctor stabbed to death in Marcus Garvey Park by man with violent pastEdy ZooNew York City, NY
News 12
Overnight fire breaks out in Newark home
A fire broke out in a Newark house Monday night. Firefighters were able to rescue two dogs and a cat from 46 Oriental St. The pets were reunited with their owners shortly after. There were two families inside when the fire started, but no injuries were reported. The cause of...
Elderly man dies in Somers fire
Once the fire was knocked down, firefighters found the body of a man they believe was in his 70s.
FDNY: Fire destroys Brooklyn family home the day after Christmas
A Brooklyn family is now without a home after a fire tore through their house on East 63rd Street.
Fire rips through Farmingdale home on Christmas Eve
They say it started at 7 a.m. on West Oak Street with the flames were coming from the second floor of the home.
1 dead, 3 injured in Rye crash on I-287
A tractor-trailer and box truck crashed on I-287 at the Exit 12 ramp onto I-95 around 4:15 a.m.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect poses as delivery driver in Stony Point house burglary
The video shows a man walking to the front door, posing as a delivery driver about to drop off a toy car. He knocks and checks to see if anyone is home.
NYPD: Driver in Queens found dead after single-car crash
Police say a driver was found dead in their car after a single-car crash on Nassau Expressway in Queens.
News 12
1 killed in multi-car crash on Sprain Brook
A multi-car crash on the Sprain Brook Parkway has left one person dead this morning. Police say the crash happened in the southbound lanes in Hawthorne around 5:30 a.m., just after the split with the Taconic Parkway. At least two cars were heavily damaged. At least one person had to...
News 12
Police: Man stabbed at I-95 rest area in Fairfield following argument with woman
State police say a man was stabbed at an I-95 rest stop in Fairfield following an argument with a woman. The stabbing happened on Monday on the northbound side of I-95 in Fairfield around 10:30 p.m. near exit 22. State police say the man was stabbed multiple times in the...
Police: New Rochelle man missing since November found dead in the Bronx
Police say 61-year-old Christopher Corcoran was last seen leaving his home on Nov. 18.
Fire officials: 1 person critically injured, several others injured in Hempstead blaze
They say the fire started on the second floor of the Hayse House apartment building on Sealey Avenue just after 12 p.m.
News 12
Police: Person killed, several injured in multicar crash in Hempstead
Police say that a person died, and several people were injured in a multicar crash in Hempstead on Christmas. They say officers were called to the crash, which involved four cars, at Henry and Greenwich streets at around 6 p.m. One person died in the crash, and several other people...
Police: Man dead following shooting near East Tremont, Marmion avenues
Police say a man is dead after he was shot early Monday morning in the Bronx.
Grandmother crashes car into Elizabeth home kitchen
The fire department says that when they arrived, nearby neighbors were tending to the grandmother, whose Honda CR-V ended up in the neighbor’s kitchen.
FDNY: 3 injured in apartment fire in the Longwood section of the Bronx
The FDNYS says the fire started around 7p.m. at at 651 Southern Blvd.
Man on bicycle fatally struck in Amityville
Police say the incident unfolded around 11 p.m. on Route 110 near Ritter Avenue.
News 12
3 accused of stealing envelopes at Merrick Post Office, scene of previous scams
Three men have been arrested for allegedly stealing envelopes at Long Island post office where residents had previously complained about a check-washing scam. Police say they watched the three men drive up to the Merrick Post Office on Fisher Avenue early Monday morning. Noah and Ralph Aranzamendi, of Brooklyn, are...
News 12
Police: No evidence of shots fired during fight at Roosevelt Field Mall food court
A fight at the food court inside Roosevelt Field caused a scare for some customers on Monday. Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said during the disturbance, which happened at around 6 p.m., some chairs and a garbage pail were turned over - leading some to believe that there were shots fired.
Police: Driver killed, 6 others hospitalized in multicar crash in Hempstead
The chain-reaction crash involved a total of four vehicles and nine people.
Crews work to repair 6-inch water main break in Passaic
Officials say the break is 6 inches long and near the area of Hamilton Avenue and Monroe Street.
