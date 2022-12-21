ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Farmingdale, NY

News 12

Overnight fire breaks out in Newark home

A fire broke out in a Newark house Monday night. Firefighters were able to rescue two dogs and a cat from 46 Oriental St. The pets were reunited with their owners shortly after. There were two families inside when the fire started, but no injuries were reported. The cause of...
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

1 killed in multi-car crash on Sprain Brook

A multi-car crash on the Sprain Brook Parkway has left one person dead this morning. Police say the crash happened in the southbound lanes in Hawthorne around 5:30 a.m., just after the split with the Taconic Parkway. At least two cars were heavily damaged. At least one person had to...
HAWTHORNE, NY

