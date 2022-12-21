How We Found the School District Responsible for Much of New Mexico’s Outsized Discipline of Native Students

Read full article on original website
Native students are expelled in New Mexico far more than any other group. This school district is ground zero for the disparity.
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with New Mexico In Depth. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. And sign up here for journalism from New Mexico In Depth. One chilly March afternoon, dozens of...
