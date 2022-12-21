Providence School Board president is second leader to plan exit from group

Providence School Board President Kinzel Thomas has not applied to remain on the school board. When his term expires at the end of January, Thomas will exit the board.

Thomas said the decision was unrelated to intense matters the board has faced, including discussing toxic-workplace allegations against the School Department and being left out of the district's recent decision to shutter three schools. Instead, Thomas said, he is leaving because he has taken on a new post as vice president of equity and community development at Family Service of Rhode Island, which "just requires more of my attention and time."

Thomas said it's too early to say what he thinks of his time on the board and its future.

"I'm still in the thick of it and I haven't really had an opportunity, to be honest with you, to reflect," he told The Providence Journal. "I think that we certainly have a strong School Board with the members there, and I'm confident that the board will continue to serve in the best interests of the students and families."

In November, Vice President Diagneris Garcia announced she would leave the board by the end of January, being "disheartened by the state of Providence public schools right now" and calling the climate the "worst I have ever seen." Diagneris felt the board had fractured and that controversy had shifted its attention from its duties.

That was after an anonymous letter emerged claiming to be written by "eight district-level leaders" alleging internal issues at work, taking aim primarily at Joan Jackson, senior adviser to Superintendent Javier Montañez. The letter also criticized his leadership and that of state Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green.

Thomas had also raised concerns about the letter, believing it showed a morale issue.

During the board's most recent meeting this month, Thomas publicly took issue with the district's sudden announcement of school closures affecting two elementary schools and a middle school. Thomas said "the manner in which the information was convened is inexcusable."

Who has applied to serve on the School Board?

The application window for those looking to serve on the School Board closed Monday. On Tuesday, the city provided a list of applicants, including Jesus Nuñez, a member whose term is about to expire.

Twenty-five other people also applied, including former City Council candidates Diego Tomas Arene-Morley and Cedric Russell, former GOP congressional candidate Allen Waters, and Pilar McCloud, who runs A Sweet Creation Youth Organization and has been highly critical of the school district and the state takeover of the city's public schools.

To be considered, applicants must come before the nominating commission during a public forum at Providence Career & Technical Academy on Thursday evening. Recommendations then go to Mayor-elect Brett Smiley.

Eventually, board members will vote on new leadership. Current member Ty'Relle Stephens may seek a leadership role.