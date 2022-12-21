ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Sacramento, CA

Homeward Bound! Dog, found 1,600 miles away, will be home for Christmas

By Vanessa Romo
WEKU
WEKU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PTzk7_0jpsVdHb00

Zeppelin, a three-year-old German shepherd mix who's become a minor celebrity over the last few days, is about to be reunited with his family – both adopted and sired — just in time for Christmas.

The friendly pooch went missing from his home in West Sacramento, Calif., more than a year ago, said his owner, Sandra O'Neill.

"And then last week, I get a call and he's in Kansas!" she told NPR.

Through a peal of a laughter O'Neill added: "I was floored. Just shocked when they told me."

Zeppelin's mysterious odyssey

Exactly how Zeppelin — named after one of O'Neill's favorite bands, Led Zeppelin — ended up 1,600 miles away from home remains a mystery. But O'Neill said she's got a theory. In the months before the dog's disappearance, he would roam from O'Neill's vast rural spread to a construction site about a mile away, where the crew would feed him treats and give him lots of pets and attention.

"This dog has never met a stranger in his life," she said fondly. "He's a very outgoing, loving dog. So every day he'd go down there and either he'd come home on his own or I would go out to get him."

But on the evening of Oct. 19, 2021, Zeppelin was nowhere to be found. Panicked, O'Neill said she looked in all of Zeppelin's usual spots to no avail. In the days the followed she kept returning to the construction site. But again, no one had seen him. She turned to Facebook, posting on every missing-dog group she could think of. So did her friends.

In the end, O'Neill said, "I have no proof but I think somebody down there fell in love with him and took him home."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pCnio_0jpsVdHb00

A whispered prayer

Over the intervening months, she didn't dare let herself consider the worst-case scenario. Instead, she focused on the fact that Zeppelin had been microchipped, and held out hope that someday a vet might figure out that the gregarious dog had a family waiting for him.

O'Neill and her husband live on a big farm with loads of animals. They have horses, goats, chickens, cats and a handful of abandoned dogs they've rescued. But Zeppelin was always in her thoughts, she said.

"Just the other night my husband and I were driving past the old construction site and I said a little prayer. 'I hope you're somewhere safe,'" she whispered to herself.

The next morning O'Neill got a call from the microchip company, telling her Zeppelin had been found in Louisburg, Kan. A woman had found the dog on her property one night and took him to the vet to get him checked out.

"I am just so grateful for all of the good folks along the way who have helped in trying to get this puppy home to us," she said.

Hero's welcome for a returning doggy daddy

Zeppelin will be receiving a hero's welcome on Wednesday morning, according to O'Neill, who describes herself as a private and somewhat shy person. A woman named Mary Hastings, volunteered to drive him home after visiting her daughter in Kansas.

"I'm sure he's going to love every minute of it. He loves car rides," O'Neill said.

"There's going be a press conference. It's going to be a media circus," she added, laughing. "But I can't wait to see him. We've missed him so much!"

Still, she's most delighted by the idea of Zeppelin's own family reunion. Before embarking on the grand odyssey, he sired a litter of puppies. They were just weeks old when he vanished, and while O'Neill gave away most, she kept two – Angus and Sweet Pea.

Now, after the equivalent of about 13 dog years, they will all be together again.

"He was the best doggy daddy," O'Neill exclaimed. "He's going to be so happy."

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
a-z-animals.com

6 Adorable Puppies in Dallas to Adopt for Christmas

We love our furry friends, and so many great dogs are just waiting for their forever home! We’ve rounded up 6 adorable puppies in Dallas to adopt for Christmas! Some were surrendered by their owners to rescues or shelters and others were pulled off the street. No matter where they came from, these dogs deserve a chance for a happily-ever-after.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Dog abandoned while pregnant happily plays with her puppies in new video

A golden retriever that was abandoned while pregnant has been given a new home in time for Christmas. Amber was severely malnourished and bleeding from sarcoptic mange when she was found in a field in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.Once treated, she soon went into labour, with all eight puppies successfully delivered by emergency C-section. Because Amber was too weak to feed her pups, vets stepped up and fed the babies by hand to get them up to strength. This video shows Amber happily playing with her puppies before they all found new homes.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More On The Breadline: Meet the communities The Independent’s cost of living campaign will helpPrincess Kate’s best fashion moments from US royal visitGB News reporter says Lady Hussey was 'cancelled for one misspeak' in royal race row
Upworthy

Devastated father makes an unbelievable discovery while cleaning out his deceased daughter's room

On May 28, 2014, 13-year-old Athena Orchard of Leicester, England, died of bone cancer. The disease began as a tumor in her head and eventually spread to her spine and left shoulder. After her passing, Athena's parents and six siblings were completely devastated. In the days following her death, her father, Dean, had the difficult task of going through her belongings. But the spirits of the entire Orchard family got a huge boost when he uncovered a secret message written by Athena on the backside of a full-length mirror.
BBC

Dog rescued from Wakefield frozen lake after his puppy alerts owner

A dog was rescued from a frozen lake after his puppy alerted their owner. Cocker spaniel Bruce fell into the ice water after running across a frozen fishing lake at Green Lane in Horbury, Wakefield, on Wednesday. Owner Sharon Skinner said she was led to the lake by eight-month-old puppy...
Fatim Hemraj

31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."

Kerry Aileen O'Brien Krueger with her daughter, MeganPhoto byFox. Kerry O’Brien Krueger lived in Burlington, Wisconsin with her husband, Tracey, and their 3-year-old daughter, Megan. The 31-year-old was a former journalist who worked in Public Relations at Gander Mountain, a now-defunct chain of outdoor recreation stores, 13 miles away in Wilmot, Wisconsin.
BURLINGTON, WI
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
155K+
Followers
16K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

WEKU is your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy