Art From Here: Set new year intentions with the art of kakizome

Believe it or not, New Years Eve is just around the corner. The new year is when we give voice to our hopes and desires for the future in the form of resolutions, wishes, and intentions. A couple of years ago I realized that making resolutions for the upcoming year left me conflicted.

On one hand, I was excited about the new goals and endeavors I planned for the year. On the other hand, I also realized there were times when I fell short of my goal even a few months in. Then I was introduced to kakizome and everything changed.

The Japanese express their hopes for the new year with kakizome, the ritualized first calligraphy writing of the year. Kakizome or "first writing," takes place within the first few days of the year, traditionally in a poetic calligraphic from expressing their hopes and aspirations for the coming year. The poems were later burned to seal the fate of the hope.

Nowadays, practitioners write auspicious kanji (a Japanese writing system using Chinese characters) rather than poems. This custom consists of putting your chosen wishes and hopes onto paper as a means of realizing them. For example, if you hope for good health in the new year, you would write a kanji for positive health; if you desire more patience, you would practice the kanji for tolerance or acceptance. Kakizome is about positive wishes for the new year. It is a reflective practice based on the belief that practicing one kanji over and over helps the writer focus on their wish.

Arts Mid-Hudson's Folk Arts Program has collaborated with The Mid-Hudson Japanese Community Association (MHJCA) for over a decade to bring this tradition to the Hudson Valley. The MHJCA is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to introduce Japanese culture to the local community, foster a sense of community among Japanese residents, and be a bridge for cultural exchanges between Japanese and non-Japanese residents of the Hudson Valley. MHJCA educational presentations and language classes are aimed at children and adults in the Hudson Valley area.

All are welcome to join Kakizome 2023 on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Arts Mid-Hudson in Poughkeepsie to guide us in the New Year. Volunteers from the local Japanese community will be on hand, offering guidance in choosing and writing your chosen kanji. Brushes, paper, and ink will be provided.

Arts Mid-Hudson will take 20 people at a time. The event is free but you must register for one of two sessions: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. or 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. If you'd like to bring guests, please make sure you register together as spots are limited.

As we bring 2022 to a close, what are your wishes for 2023?

If you go

What: Kakizome 2023

When: Saturday, Jan. 7. Two sessions: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 2:45 to 3:45 p.m.

Where: Arts Mid-Hudson, 696 Dutchess Turnpike, Suite F, Poughkeepsie

To Register:artsmidhudson.org/kakizome

Contact: info@artsmidhudson.org; 845-454-3222

Melissa Dvozenja-Thomas is the director of development and marketing for Arts Mid-Hudson. Art From Here appears every other week Sunday. Contact her at 845-454-3222 or melissa@artsmidhudson.org.