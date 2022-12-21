ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riviera Beach, FL

Fatal crash with golf cart on Blue Heron bridge leads to homicide charge for man, 57

By Julius Whigham II, Palm Beach Post
 6 days ago
RIVIERA BEACH ― A 57-year-old Riviera Beach man is facing vehicular homicide and other charges following a fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred in August on the Blue Heron Boulevard bridge.

Riviera Beach police investigators allege that Willie Joe Shannon Jr. crashed his Mercedes-Benz into the rear of an electric golf cart on the bridge the morning of Aug. 16, then fled the scene on foot.

Troy R. Lowry, 51, of Riviera Beach was killed as he was ejected onto the roadway, according to a police arrest report. Investigators responded shortly before 1:30 a.m. that morning and found both vehicles on the bridge. According to the arrest report, Lowry was traveling west and had just passed over the crest of the bridge when he was struck from behind by the Mercedes-Benz.

Lowry, the owner of Get Wet Water Sports in Riviera Beach, died at the scene, according the arrest report.

A review of data from the Mercedes-Benz's air-bag control module showed that the vehicle was traveling between 99 and 113 mph in a 35 mph zone just as the crash occurred, according to the arrest report. DNA evidence collected from the steering wheel airbag was determined to be a likely match to Shannon, police said.

A witness told investigators she encountered Shannon moments after the crash and quoted him as telling her, "I (messed) up really bad!" Investigators located the registered owner of the Mercedes, who informed them he was the co-signer for a car driven by Shannon. The witness and the registered owner later identified Shannon in a photo lineup, the report said.

Shannon, who police arrested Dec. 18, also is facing a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death. He made his initial court appearance Dec. 19 at the Palm Beach County Jail. During the hearing, Circuit Court Judge Ted Booras set Shannon's bail at $300,000 and ordered that he refrain from driving and have no contact with the victim's family.

He remained in custody Dec. 20, jail records showed. Shannon's attorney was not available for comment.

