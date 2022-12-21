Dutchess to Doha: Tyler Adams' World Cup journey, growing stardom and his family's ride

Tyler Adams will take a moment to compose himself, understanding that his presentation before the camera is being keenly observed by an invested audience.

His demeanor and tone will be noted as he fields a bevy of familiar questions. Terse one-word responses won’t suffice, though, no matter how much else is swirling in his expanding world.

He has had a bit of practice with that in recent weeks, if you’ve followed.

Adams probably will smile wryly, attempting to play it cool, while discussing the pajamas. The fact that he’s an international soccer star and still on another continent have no bearing.

“All the kids love it, even if they hate to admit it,” his mother said of their Christmas tradition.

Melissa Russo shops for matching sleepwear for the family and ensures that each of the children receive theirs in time for the holiday.

Those adorable little boys are adults now, and some live far away, but donning a pair of plush jammies and showing them off during a FaceTime call is something they aren’t too old for. Yes, that includes Tyler and his girlfriend Sarah, despite a five-hour time difference.

The routine, Russo said, is indicative of their belief that “regardless of the distance, we’re all still together.”

Russo and Tyler's stepfather, Darryl Sullivan Sr., acknowledged they have “no idea” when next their four sons will all be at their Wappingers Falls home together. Adams, following the World Cup, returned to England to rejoin Leeds United, whose Premier League schedule continues through May.

The closest thing to a reunion in some time occurred last month — a little family gathering, with about 70,000 strangers present.

Adams led to the United States men’s national soccer team on to the sport’s grandest stage, traveling across the globe and carrying with him the lofty hopes of American sports fans along with the support of his native Dutchess County. His parents and siblings, Darryl Jr. and Donovan Sullivan, also made the trip to Qatar, which for them was a “surreal” experience.

Dylan Sullivan, who plays soccer for Clemson University, was competing in the NCAA tournament and couldn’t attend.

“Everything leading up to it, all the interviews, the planning, it was in fast-forward,” said Sullivan Sr., a Roy C. Ketcham High School teacher who attended the first two group-stage games before flying back to New York for work.

“It hit us in the stands, seeing him lead the team out from the tunnel in the first game against Wales,” Sullivan continued. “He’s wearing the captain’s armband and he’s representing our family, our community, the whole country. Chills come over you.”

Adams, 23, was the youngest American to be named World Cup captain since 1950, and the first African American to have that distinction.

The midfielder led an inexperienced United States squad to a 1-0-2 record in the group stage, with a 1-0 victory over Iran advancing them to the single-elimination portion of the tournament. This, after Team USA had failed to qualify for the World Cup in 2018.

“It felt a little overwhelming at times and then so normal at other times,” Russo said. “To see the stage he was on and understand the magnitude, and knowing so many people were rooting for him, it was amazing. But then, you’re still watching your kid play soccer and it kind of feels like the same thing you’ve done countless times.”

The United States made uncharacteristic mistakes and admittedly played poorly in a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in the Round of 16. But their showing overall, and Adams’ growing stardom, certainly were encouraging signs for a young group.

“I’m proud of how we performed,” Adams said. “We showed that we can hang with some of the best teams in the world. That’s a lot of progress for U.S. soccer. We’re moving in the right direction.”

When the world took notice

Perhaps even more impressive than its win over Iran was the scoreless tie the United States had against England. Adams helped anchor a defense that blanked a powerhouse squad that dominated its other opponents en route to the quarterfinals.

According to FIFA’s movement-tracking technology, Adams ran approximately 23 miles in the three group-stage games, which was the most of any player in the tournament to that point.

“Tyler had possibly the best tournament I’ve seen him play since sixth grade,” said Sullivan Sr., a former collegiate soccer coach. “I think his leadership helped bring the team together.”

Nevertheless, the moment that might most be remembered involving Adams came off the field. He was lauded widely for his response to an Iranian reporter who asked about his willingness to represent the United States despite racial discrimination in the country.

“There’s discrimination everywhere you go,” said Adams, who has played professionally in the U.S., Germany and England. “One thing that I've learned, especially from living abroad and having to fit in in different cultures … is that in the U.S., we're continuing to make progress every single day … It’s a process.”

Adams, who is biracial, was raised by his mother, who then connected with Darryl Sullivan when Tyler was 13. His African American heritage and upbringing in a white family has offered him perspective about the importance of education and understanding, he said during the Nov. 28 press conference.

Adams seemingly calmed the reporter and settled what could have been an awkward situation. Footage of the interaction went viral and was featured prominently in sports media. Adams’ World Cup performance, and the exposure of his personality to an audience beyond diehard soccer fans, certainly has elevated his profile.

“He was already a role model for me, and that made me even more proud,” said Curtis Ofori, a 17-year-old from Hopewell Junction who recently signed with the New York Red Bulls, following in Adams’ professional footsteps. “It wasn’t an easy question to answer, and he didn’t have much time to think, which made it impressive. It showed his intelligence and maturity.”

Moments such as those, Russo said, stick out more to her than anything her son has accomplished on the pitch.

Darryl Sullivan Sr. had returned to New York by then and got to see the reaction from those back home.

“I heard from a lot of people, many of them who aren’t even soccer fans, how impressed they were with how Tyler handled himself,” Sullivan said. “A lot of people much older than him could’ve been given (30 minutes) to prepare for the question and still not responded as well. It was remarkable and put a great spotlight on Tyler.”

From Dutchess to Doha

There was “some nervousness” about traveling to Qatar, Sullivan admitted. The country is reputed to be rigid with its laws and has a documented history of human rights violations.

As well, that 7,000-mile trek was the farthest the family had ever traveled.

“But we were pleasantly surprised,” Russo said. “It was beautiful, and each day there you felt a little more comfortable.”

Relatives of the players were transported by van from the airport. The families were grouped by nation and lodged in luxury apartments on The Pearl, an exclusive man-made island in Doha.

There were plenty of accommodations there, although not many people were “out and about,” Russo said. The family watched most of the World Cup games not involving the United States on television but was in attendance for Brazil’s victory over Serbia.

Seeing Adams on the field, in that setting, conjured for his parents, memories of childhood. Sullivan Sr. thought back to when Adams was 14, the two discussing his burgeoning soccer career and the possibility of his wildest dreams coming true.

Russo flashed back to Adams at age 7, remembering the first time he told her about his fantasies of playing in the World Cup. That, of course, was long before it would’ve seemed even a remote possibility.

“I don’t know if I had the faith that he had,” she said with a chuckle. “It was one of those things where, in the back of your mind you’re like, ‘What are the chances of that ever happening?’ But the last thing you’d want to do is shoot down the idea and discourage them, so you support it.”

In a moment of candor, Adams might say the same about the pajamas now.

Stephen Haynes: shaynes@poughkeepsiejournal.com; 845-437-4826; Twitter: @StephenHaynes4