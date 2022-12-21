In foster care as a baby, Jacksonville girl brings holiday joy to children like her

Mya Shubert has no memory of her 514 days in foster care. She was just a baby.

But Mya, now 5, who was adopted in 2018, entered and won this year's North Florida Tiny Miss River City pageant, which is part of the Miss Jacksonville and Miss Florida competition and includes a community outreach component. She tapped her history and decided her outreach would be helping other children in foster care during the holidays.

She and her mother organized a toy drive for Family Support Services of Duval and Nassau Counties ' annual Be An Angel campaign that fills holiday wishes of children the agency serves in foster care in Duval County. The campaign typically focuses on older children, but the Tiny Miss River City drive is targeting younger kids.

"What better way to give back to your roots?" Mya's adoptive mother Tara Shubert said, noting that Mya had multiple foster brothers and sisters while she was in care. "She loves knowing that she was Santa's helper this year and is very excited that she could help put a smile on their faces."

The effort has collected nearly 400 toys, according to Leigh Ann Luttrell, community engagement manager for Family Support Services in Jacksonville, the lead child welfare agency for Duval and Nassau counties, as well as Pasco and Pinellas counties.

"We celebrate any community member who wants to make a difference in the lives of children in foster care, but this offer was extra heart-warming," Luttrell said. "It’s special to see a child who was adopted out of foster care want to leverage her story to help others.

"It's not every day that we get to see a story come full circle like Mya's has," Luttrell said. "Not only is she a very young activist but she also understands the value in taking the opportunities she's been given and using them to help others."

The toys from Mya's drive are being distributed to Family Support Services and other local agencies that serve children in foster care ― "wherever there is a need," marketing communications specialist Chanel Martin said. Christmas gifts for Nassau County children in care are typically funded by Rayonier, a major Nassau landowner, she said.

Mya and her mother contacted family, friends and others they know to spread the word and make the drive successful. Support came from Remedy Intelligent Staffing, where Tara Shubert works, and the River City PetSmart.

"With help we made it happen," Shubert said.

The outcome stunned Luttrell.

"Mya came to us late in our campaign, but we were compelled to partner with her to see her accomplish her goals," she said. "Little did we know that Tiny Miss would make a significant contribution with nearly 400 toys, helping us accomplish our goals, too."

And Mya and her mother are just getting started. Not only do they plan to mount another Christmas toy drive next year, but they are pondering similar efforts for other 2023 holidays, such as Easter.

Such support from the community, particularly at Christmas, makes a world of difference in the lives of children in foster care, Luttrell said.

"Each year we aren’t sure how it will happen, but we are committed to ensuring our kids in care have Christmas gifts," she said. "It’s generous people who step up, often going above and beyond, that make it special for kids. It wouldn’t happen without heroes like Mya."

HOW TO HELP

To help provide Christmas gifts to area children in foster care, go to beanangeljax.com . To help children and families year-round, go to familysupport.org .

