Ottawa County, OH

Property Transfers: Ottawa County

By News-Messenger/News Herald
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E1BuN_0jpsVPsJ00

The Ottawa County Auditor's Office released the following property transfers for Dec. 12 to Dec. 16:

Allen Township

5286 North Billman Road, James L. Beehler to Brian S. Mata and April M. Henry, $119,900.

6680 Goldenrod Court, Chad C. and Heather K. Hornyak to Zachary S. and Becky S. Schultz, $390,000.

Benton Township

512 North Graytown Road, James J. Vasill Jr. to Christ and Meghan Timm, $220,000.

4165 North Graytown Road (2.503acres), Toussaint River Partners LLC to Red Clay Farms LLC, $63,000.

Rocky Ridge

14807 West Kolb Road, Joshua Stockmaster and Samantha Stockmaster to Jason Rush, $300,000.

Carroll Township

8956 West Canada Goose Court, Donald and Charla J. Akerman to Tamara B. Storey and Richard Klosinski, $195,000.

8801 Sand Beach Road, Wilma R. Bloomfield to Behnken Property Management Inc., $263,100.

10845 West Salem Carroll Road,Wanda L. McCord to Melvin Z. McCord Jr., $200,000.

Clay Township

Kayla Jane Perry to Steven C Snider Sr. and Charon L Snider, 135 First St., $155,000.

530 South Toledo St., Courtney Hunter to Charles Chasteen, $100,000.

Catawba Township

4535 East Bibi St. (13.913acres), GOC Ltd. to Huron River Cattle Company LLC, $250,000.

1198 Catawba Bay Drive, 4376 LLC to Daniel Zeiser and Lori Gallo, $100,000.

5473 East Twinbeach Road, Charles J. and Renee C. Devore to Bonnie Ann Tortelli –Trustee of the Fixit Trust dated April 7, 2015 FBO Bonnie Ann Tortelli, $390,000.

583 North Vineyard Circle, Ohio Presbyterian Retirement Services, an Ohio not for profit Corporation, to Beth Quisno, $239,000.

Danbury Township

1505 South Heritage Drive, Susan C. Rakes and Mark E. Danklefsen to Mark E. Danklefsen, $90,000.

1529 South Marblewood Drive, Terry R. Rowbotham and Janette L. Rowbotham to Robert James Reminder and Sheryl Louise Kuhl Reminder, $225,500.

2670 South Waterside Court, Bay View Villas LLC to Bruce A. and Kristen E. Barker, $509,700.

2680 South Waterside Court Unit 1032, Bay View Villas to Garry Dodd and Jennifer L. Dodd, $419,900.

6721 East Harbor Road, Safe Harbor Marina Ltd. nka Sunburst Marina LLC, to Yes Capital Ventures Shmarina Land LLC, $130,000.

Multiple parcels (Sunburst Harbor Marina), Safe Harbor Marina Ltd. nka Sunburst harbor Marina LLC, to Yes Capital Ventures SHM LLC, $700,000.

2678 SouthWaterside Court, Bay View Villas LLC to Dean J. Sigan and Jeanette P. Kerver, $419,900.

Portage Township

1221 East Emerald Ave., Ashley L. and Allen F. Miller to Joshua T. and Courtney Olalde, $80,000.

71 acres Lightner road and Ohio 163, Knoll Crest Farm Enterprises Ltd. to Knoll Crest Investors Ltd., $1,150,000.

Salem Township

10919 West Hetrick Road, Thomas J. Brennan to Brian Focht, $30,000.

2139 South Portage South Road, William C. Hartman and Leslie K. Hartman (Trustees) to Joshua P. Stockmaster, $375,000.

Oak Harbor

141 South Maple St., Richard Knauss Sr. and Elizabeth A. Knauss to Austin Beck, $179,500.

Comments / 0

