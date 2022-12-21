ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Property Transfers: Sandusky County

By News-Messenger/News Herald
 6 days ago
The Sandusky County Auditor's Office released the following property transfers for Dec. 12 through Dec. 16:

Bellevue

110 Shumaker Drive, John R. Fenn, Fenn Rentals LLC to Eric Mychal and Paige L. Sponseller, $155,000.

715 Valleyview Drive, Dennis J. and Sue A. Brandal, to Jennifer Ann and Alex B. Lozano, $290,000.

Clyde

609 S. Main St., Shelly A. Reed, to Click N' Close Inc., $66,000.

101 Pfeiffer Ave., Robert James Brunthaver, to Zachary Smetzler, $164,500.

1173 S. Main St., Shawn E. Drennen, to MWD and LWD and Sarah Daniels, $114,000.

Fremont

638 Fifth St., Rodd J. and Melynda F. Rakes, to Jessica A. Jenkins, $124,000.

1130/1200/rear Croghan St., Michael T. and Jodi A. Baker, to Nicholas B. and Rachel N. Widman, $428,800.

134 Wilson Ave. N., Ramiro G. Arreola to Gregory D. Lewis Sr., and Karla Ruphuy Arce, $160,000.

1507 Hickory St., Jamie L. Robarge and Jarrid W. Marroquinn, to Mark L. and Rosemary Dicker, $185,000.

Lindsey Village

313/315 Garfield St., Patsy L. Copley, to Nathaniel L and Dallas N. Barnard, $160,000.

Woodville

610 Riverside Drive, Andrew J. Orman, to Larry and Jim Perez, $187,540.

317 Water St. Brian C. and Rodriguez Toflinski, to Brian G. and Beth A. Melnek, $49,000.

517 College Ave., Zachary S. and Becky M. Schulte, to Chase and Hannah Fabianich, $190,000.

Jackson Township

4487 Ohio 6/3913 CR 13 West (210 acres), Keith J. and Kurt A. Timmons to Post Properties Management LLC, $600,000.

Madison Township

720 CR 32, Gary K. Cicanese, to John E. Brown, $165,000.

Riley Township

2895 CR 208/2894 CR 210, David Wenger, to William J. Lehan, $72,500.

Sandusky Township

413 White Road, Eric Hanna, to Edward L. West and Sally Phillips. $160,000.

137 Cottage St., Lyle R. Sibold, to James R. and Karen S. Blakely, $135,000.

Woodville Township

6833 Ohio 582, Robert E. Kelley, to Westen W. and Samantha B. Frantz, $251,200.

Comments / 0

ABOUT

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

Comments / 0

