NY funding targets Broome County eyesores, new housing: Here's how the money will be spent

Christmas came early Tuesday for several Broome County development projects.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced more than $102 million in funding for 64 projects through the Restore New York Communities Initiative, and three economic development and housing projects in Endicott and Binghamton nearly $10 million.

The Village of Endicott was awarded $6 million for the IBM North Street Demolition Project and $350,000 for the K-mart Plaza Redevelopment Initiative, while the City of Binghamton received $2.95 million for a housing project that will create 102 affordable rental units at 187 Clinton St., which currently is an empty lot.

The IBM demolition was among just three proposals to receive a special project designation from the state. Special projects are awarded to municipalities where a highly visible and blighted property “causes severe economic injury and has a depressing effect on the overall economic development potential of the community.”

"These Restore New York grants will help to reimagine downtowns across our state and transform vacant, blighted, and underutilized buildings into vibrant community anchors," Hochul said.

The demolition will take down 550,000 square feet of long-vacant industrial and commercial space. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar previously said the demolition will knock down “basically all of the buildings east of McKinley Avenue” in the unoccupied Old Building Group, which can no longer accommodate modern manufacturing needs.

Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson said Phoenix Investors, owners of the Huron Campus, intend to launch the demolition project “soon” but have yet to provide an exact starting date. Phoenix recently demolished a pedestrian overpass over McKinley Avenue that connected an active building to the Old Building Group.

“I think they’re still working with the DEC because there’s so much contamination that they have to be careful it doesn’t get in the air or anything like that,” said Jackson. “They have to be real careful of that, and then you’ve got the utilities running underneath (the ground).

“That’s going to take 3-6 months at the very least.”

The demolition will create a 10-acre site for new development anticipated in the industrial park. Lithium-ion battery manufacturer iM3NY is currently located on the Huron Campus but its longterm growth strategy calls for the construction of a new, larger gigafactory the company says will be large enough to fit 95 football fields.

Vacant Kmart to be transformed into regional distribution center

The Restore New York funding will also revitalize the former Kmart, which has been abandoned since the flood of 2011. Endicott’s Kmart Plaza Redevelopment Initiative will fund renovations to the dilapidated, 95,000 square-foot building.

“It has good bones,” said Jackson. “Our fire department was in there and the code marshal said it is safe."

An electrical component supply business, Green Mountain, plans to convert the commercial facility into a regional distribution center.

102 affordable apartments planned in Binghamton’s First Ward

The housing project planned in the City of Binghamton is currently a vacant site at 187 Clinton St. The $2.95 million in state funding will help construct a multi-story building with 102 affordable rental units in the city’s First Ward. The building will also include space for commercial tenants.

Restore New York is administered by Empire State Development. It is designed to support municipal revitalization efforts across the state to improve the local housing stock, encourage commercial investment and put properties back on the tax rolls.

“We established the RESTORE NY program in order to focus on blight removal and community revitalization,” said Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo. “I am thrilled that over $9M has been granted for three transformational projects in Endicott and the City of Binghamton.”

