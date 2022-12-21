Maine-Endwell's Matt Gallagher is NY Giants/Gatorade Coach of the Year

The New York Giants and Gatorade have selected Matt Gallagher of Maine-Endwell as 2022 Coach of the Year.

Maine-Endwell (13-0) repeated as Class B state football champion with a 26-25 win over Pleasantville, marking Gallagher's sixth state championship as head coach.

As a USA Football certified Master Trainer since 2015, Gallagher travels the region assisting in clinics for coaches and athletes to make the game better and safer. He previously coached the USA 17U boys tackle National Football Team.

The Lou Rettino High School Football Coach of the Year Award is part of the Giants' effort to support regional high school football. The Giants named the award in memory of former Union High School (N.J.) coach Lou Rettino for his commitment to football, his community and the betterment of his athletes' lives.

A $4,000 check will be granted to Maine-Endwell's football program from The Giants Foundation and Gatorade. Gallagher will receive a certificate of recognition signed by Giants coach Brian Daboll and be honored at a dinner following the season, as well as at a 2023 preseason home game.

Gallagher is in his 15th season as Maine-Endwell football coach. He has put together a 140-24 record.

"The love for what I do is only exceeded by the love for my family,” he said. “Every day, I get a chance to be with the best kids and the best coaches in the best school, which is part of the best community.”