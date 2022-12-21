Read full article on original website
Leading Cryptocurrency YES WORLD reaches a milestone of 100k token holders
Leading blockchain-based climate tech startup YES WORLD Token, operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd based out of Singapore, reaches a significant milestone of 100k holders. YES WORLD Token is getting a lot of interest from crypto enthusiasts worldwide and the number of holders for the cryptocurrency has doubled within the last two months.
LUNC burn surges >24B but the Terra Classic community isn’t elated. Decoding…
The LUNC burn activity hit a stirring point after it began slowly in December. Social metrics proved that the community contribution to the recent price hike was minimal. At the start of December 2022, the total number of Terra Classic [LUNC] burned was relatively minimal, LUNC Burner data revealed. The...
Bitcoin Cash offers short sellers an opportunity but does the risk warrant it
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure was bearish on the 12-hour timeframe. Combined with technical indicators, a rally seemed unlikely. Volatility is an absolute necessity for traders. Investors might dislike or...
LBank CEO Allen Wei takes to Twitter to address Cloud Service Provider FUD
A temporary outage of LBank’s trade platform in December sparked discussion among users about how exchanges should approach cloud hosting. LBank CEO Allen Wei addressed the issue during a Twitter Space AMA on December 26th. Why this matters?. Veteran crypto exchanges like LBank are trying to uphold a long-standing...
Can Cardano short traders make major moves with ADA dropping to these levels
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The 12-hour bearish order block meant sellers can look for trade opportunities soon. However, volatility could see Cardano rise higher in search of liquidity before a reversal. Cardano...
£1.1bn in fees, 3.1m hours, 14 years: the UK cost of winding up Lehman Brothers
Administrators will spend at least three more years winding up the London-based arm of Lehman Brothers, swelling the almost £1.1bn in fees that PwC has already raked in since the bank’s calamitous collapse in 2008. PwC has secured court approval to extend the administration process for the investment...
Ripple: XRP short traders could be on seventh heaven and this is why
The President of Palau confirmed its partnership with Ripple to launch a stablecoin. XRP’s day traders were spotted scrambling to make profit. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, the president of Palau Surangel Whipps Jr, confirmed the country’s plans to collaborate with Ripple toward launching a national stablecoin.
Will Bitcoin’s hashrate follow history to trigger another BTC decrease? Assessing…
Bitcoin’s hashrate hit a one-month low on Christmas day. Exchange reserves continued declining but BTC excelled in neutrality. The Bitcoin [BTC] hashrate went off the radar on 25 December, hitting as low as 170.6 ExaHash per second (EH/s), CoinWarz data revealed. According to SatoshiActFund CEO, Dennis Porter, the incident occurred due to harsh weather conditions in Texas.
Are White Hat hackers the answer to growing exploits in the crypto market
Immunefi has given more than $65 million to white hat hackers in 2022. Smart contract bugs accounted for a majority of payouts. Since its establishment in 2020, Immunefi, a prominent site for bug bounties in the cryptocurrency sector, distributed $65 million to white hat hackers. These “ethical hackers” look for...
Why ‘this’ Polkadot king status is no debate; but for DOT…
Polkadot sustained being the leader in terms of the Nakamoto Coefficient. DOT’s volatility remained low as daily fees on the Kusama network hit highs. Polkadot [DOT], like many other cryptocurrencies, had a torrid 2022 in terms of its value and market capitalization. However, there was one aspect where the troubled protocol excelled, and managed to sustain its momentum.
XRP could jump on the investor wishlist and these holders can be accredited
Despite metrics against XRP, indicators stood in favor and were positive. The ongoing crypto winter has prevented most cryptocurrencies from increasing their values. However, Ripple [XRP] managed to register some gains over last week. According to CoinMarketCap, XRP’s price increased by nearly 2% over the last seven days. Furthermore,...
Is the OpenSea-BAYC connect the latest to rock the NFT market? This data suggests…
New data implies a correlation of BAYC floor prices and OpenSea volume. Despite declining from its peak, major crypto collections (BAYC,MAYC,CryptoPunks) performed well. The BAYC NFT collection continued to retain its top spot in the NFT space despite the volatility faced by the crypto market. The impact of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection was indicated by Delphi Digital’s latest tweet. The tweet also suggested a correlation between BAYC and OpenSea.
NEAR Protocol bulls try to overrun a region of resistance — will they succeed?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure on higher timeframe remained bearish. A breakout past the bearish order block would flip the bias in favor of the buyers. Bitcoin [BTC] hasn’t managed...
MANA sinks beneath $0.382 but can short traders view this as an opportunity
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure favored bears, but a bounce is possible. This bounce could hunt liquidity before reversing to the downside. Tether Dominance hovered between the 8.6% and 8.7%...
1INCH swap upgrade could mean delight for traders and DeFi but…
1Inch announced its latest upgrade to swap its engine. However, 1Inch’s TVL has been on a flatline since 2021. Christmas might not have been the best for investors of several projects, but for 1inch Network (1INCH) traders, there was something to cheer about. Amid the worldwide celebration, the DeFi...
Ukaranian crypto exchange WhiteBIT launches Second Futures Trading Tournament
If you were looking for a sign to start futures trading — this is it. The largest European cryptocurrency exchange WhiteBIT just announced its second futures Trading competition. 20 best traders will share the vast 50 000 USDT prize pool. Participants must gain the most significant trading volume on...
Will BNB investors keep a positive outlook despite distrust around CZ, Binance
CZ sends multiple emails to BNB users however FUD remains the same. Activity and weighted sentiment for BNB decline but traders remain positive. Given the ongoing uncertainty in the crypto market, CZ sent out personal emails to. In a recent development, it was observed that CZ had sent out personal...
Bitget introduces MegaSwap for a re-invented DeFi experience
Merging CeFi security and convenience to DeFi trading environment. Leading global cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget launches “MegaSwap“, a new feature on its platform that enable the platform’s users to trade or swap their digital assets for over 10,000 cryptocurrencies on a DeFi environment. With a MegaSwap account, users can gain access to trade through eight influential chains and 10 important DEXs while staying on Bitget’s platform. The feature bridges the freedom and variety of DeFi with the security and convenience of CeFi, enabling users to enjoy the best of both worlds.
Bitcoin’s [BTC] bottom is not in yet; should you go short in 2023?
Any further rally and subsequent drop in BTC’s hashrate will pull down its price. BTC market is not yet in the accumulation zone. Currently trading at its December 2020 price level, holders of the leading coin Bitcoin [BTC], might not be in the clear yet as on-chain assessments suggest a further decline in BTC’s price as we gear up to commence the 2023 trading year.
Ethereum [ETH] rises above $1,210 but is a year-end rally on the cards
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The technical indicators shed no light on the way forward for Ethereum. With lower liquidity in the market, quick moves to trigger a mass of stop-loss orders before...
