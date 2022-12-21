Merging CeFi security and convenience to DeFi trading environment. Leading global cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget launches “MegaSwap“, a new feature on its platform that enable the platform’s users to trade or swap their digital assets for over 10,000 cryptocurrencies on a DeFi environment. With a MegaSwap account, users can gain access to trade through eight influential chains and 10 important DEXs while staying on Bitget’s platform. The feature bridges the freedom and variety of DeFi with the security and convenience of CeFi, enabling users to enjoy the best of both worlds.

1 DAY AGO