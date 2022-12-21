TikToker, Fayetteville native Vic Blends returns for annual Giveback event with Two-Six Project

The holiday season of giving back continues for Fayetteville nonprofit the Two-Six Project teaming up with celebrity barber Vic Blends.

The Two-Six Project assists youth in marginalized communities through intentional programming and scholarships.

The 3rd Annual Vic Blends Christmas Giveback and Court Unveiling will be 11 am. to 4 p.m. Friday at Hope Mills Municipal Park.

Fayetteville native Victor Fontanez, commonly known by his TikTok handle Vic Blends with more than 13 million followers, will provide the haircuts.

The event will provide free haircuts, toys, clothes and food to the community, organizers said.

The event will also unveil the newly renovated basketball court sponsored by Vic Blends, said Grant Bennett, founder and executive director of the Two-Six Project.

Fontanez will supply the “manpower,” while backed by the Two-Six Project and other barbers around the city and country, Bennett said.

The event is on the heels of a Two-Six Project partnership last week with Nike’s Yardrunner Campaign to hand out dozens of Nike & Jordans to students at Long Hill, Howard Hall and Pine Forest High School.

Bennett said Smith and Fontanez, who are his personal friends, are always willing to step up to give back to their hometown.

“I think for both them they understand they have large platform and are very similar to a lot of kids we work with,” Bennett said. “I think it’s obviously near and dear to them in terms of giving back, and I think they take pride is continuing that as their careers progress.”

Fontanez told The Fayetteville Observer last year that he intends to continue the event at the end of every year.

"To me, what's a blessing if you can't share with other people?" he previously said. "God placed me in a very, very special position last year in my life and I know it ain't for selfish reasons. I don't think blessings come to hold to yourself. It's there to share with others."

