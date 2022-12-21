ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

TikToker, Fayetteville native Vic Blends returns for annual Giveback event with Two-Six Project

By Rachael Riley, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F3guN_0jpsV8CR00

The holiday season of giving back continues for Fayetteville nonprofit the Two-Six Project teaming up with celebrity barber Vic Blends.

The Two-Six Project assists youth in marginalized communities through intentional programming and scholarships.

The 3rd Annual Vic Blends Christmas Giveback and Court Unveiling will be 11 am. to 4 p.m. Friday at Hope Mills Municipal Park.

Fayetteville native Victor Fontanez, commonly known by his TikTok handle Vic Blends with more than 13 million followers, will provide the haircuts.

The event will provide free haircuts, toys, clothes and food to the community, organizers said.

The event will also unveil the newly renovated basketball court sponsored by Vic Blends, said Grant Bennett, founder and executive director of the Two-Six Project.

Fontanez will supply the “manpower,” while backed by the Two-Six Project and other barbers around the city and country, Bennett said.

The event is on the heels of a Two-Six Project partnership last week with Nike’s Yardrunner Campaign to hand out dozens of Nike & Jordans to students at Long Hill, Howard Hall and Pine Forest High School.

Bennett said Smith and Fontanez, who are his personal friends, are always willing to step up to give back to their hometown.

“I think for both them they understand they have large platform and are very similar to a lot of kids we work with,” Bennett said. “I think it’s obviously near and dear to them in terms of giving back, and I think they take pride is continuing that as their careers progress.”

Fontanez told The Fayetteville Observer last year that he intends to continue the event at the end of every year.

"To me, what's a blessing if you can't share with other people?" he previously said. "God placed me in a very, very special position last year in my life and I know it ain't for selfish reasons. I don't think blessings come to hold to yourself. It's there to share with others."

Staff writer Rachael Riley can be reached at rriley@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3528.

Comments / 11

Related
WRAL News

Rising Raleigh rents mean more are on the streets this holiday season

All Bobby Mitchell wanted for Christmas was warmth – a pair of gloves, some new shoes, a jacket and a place to call home. Thanks to help from several community organizations, Mitchell was able to get some of the items on his list, but one still remains out of reach. He is among the more than 1,500 people in Raleigh who are homeless this year, according to the 2022 point-in-time survey.
RALEIGH, NC
The Center Square

North Carolina professor files lawsuit after firing

(The Center Square) — A teacher at the North Carolina Governor's School recently filed a lawsuit against state officials who he claims fired him for questioning the school's critical race theory ideology. David Phillips filed the lawsuit in Wake County Superior Court in mid-December with the help of the Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit legal organization, claiming multiple violations of the North Carolina Constitution. Phillips, a well-respected college English professor,...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

List of Triangle restaurants open Christmas Day

Photos courtesy The Fresh Market. Multiple Triangle area restaurants are open on Christmas Day including dine-in and take-out options. These meals and offers are only valid at participating locations. Keep in mind that many dine-in restaurants require reservations for Christmas Day. If you are ordering take-out, you may want to...
RALEIGH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Duke Energy urge customers delay unnecessary energy use for the next 24 to 48hrs

CAPE FEAR, NC (WWAY) — Several areas throughout the Cape Fear have opened warming shelters as a result of Duke Energy’s rolling blackouts. A Duke Energy Alert to customers read: “The extremely low temperatures and high demand continue to place an unusual strain on the energy grid. Please consider powering down all nonessential devices and delaying unnecessary energy use for the next 24 – 48 hours to help avoid rotating outages in the early morning hours on Sunday and Monday. We understand this is a difficult ask given both the holidays and the cold temps, and we are grateful for your efforts.”
WHITEVILLE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Two North Carolina men plead guilty to firearm, carjacking charges; third man found guilty of firearm charge

Three defendants from Wilson, Johnston and Pitt counties were recently convicted of firearms and carjacking charges, according to a December 6, 2022 press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Kenneth “Smoke” Piper and Eric Cruz Pineda pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm...
WILSON, NC
cbs17

SUV flips over bridge railing on I-87 near Wendell

WENDELL FALLS, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV went off a bridge along Interstate 87 east of Raleigh on Christmas Day. There is no word about injuries after the incident happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday along I-87 north near Wendell Falls Parkway. Witnesses told CBS 17 that a northbound...
RALEIGH, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy