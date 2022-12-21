NC State football recruiting class 2023: Meet the Wolfpack's early signees
RALEIGH -- NC State football fans will get their first look at the future of the Wolfpack on Wednesday as the early signing period opens for the Class of 2023.
No. 23 NC State (8-4) had the No. 64-ranked recruiting class in 2022 and 10th in the ACC, according to the 247Sports composite. This year's class enters the early signing period ranked No. 41. The Wolfpack aim to carry their end-of-season momentum into recruiting after a regular-season finale upset over rival UNC behind the play of quarterback Ben Finley.
Here are the players who have signed in NC State’s 2023 class so far:
TE Javonte Vereen
Vitals: 6-4, 209 pounds
247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: No. 353; position ranking: No. 19
ATH Zach Myers
Vitals: 6-1, 190 pounds
247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: No. 387; position ranking: No. 22
OT Darion Rivers
Vitals: 6-6, 255 pounds
247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: No. 461; position ranking:
RB Kendrick Raphael
Vitals: 5-11, 180 pounds
247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: No. 474; position ranking: No.
CB Brandon Cisse
Vitals: 6-0, 170 pounds
247Sports Composite: three stars: national ranking: 613; position ranking: No. 60
DL Isaiah Shirley
Vitals: 6-3, 260 pounds
247Sports Composite: three stars: national ranking: 668; position ranking: No.
OT Kamen Smith
Vitals: 6-5, 275 pounds
247Sports Composite: three stars: national ranking: 836; position ranking: No.
LB Kamai Bonner
Vitals: 6-2, 200 pounds
247Sports Composite: three stars: national ranking: 987; position ranking: No.
QB Lex Thomas
Vitals: 5-11, 193 pounds
247Sports Composite: three stars: national ranking: NA; position ranking: No. 50
LB Kelvon McBride
Vitals: 6-3, 210 pounds
247Sports Composite: three stars: national ranking: NA; position ranking: No. 81
OT Obadiah Obasuyi
Vitals: 6-6, 288 pounds
247Sports Composite: three stars: national ranking: NA; position ranking: No. 92
OT Rico Jackson
Vitals: 6-6, 295 pounds
247Sports Composite: three stars: national ranking: NA; position ranking: No. 122
CB Terrente Hinton
Vitals: 6-2, 175 pounds
247Sports Composite: three stars: national ranking: 32; position ranking: No. 6
WR Kevin Concepcion
Vitals: 5-11, 173 pounds
247Sports Composite: three stars: national ranking: 553; position ranking: No. 79
LB/DE Jykeveous Hibbler
Vitals: 6-2, 250 pounds
247Sports Composite: three stars: national ranking: 19; position ranking: No. 2
ATH Rohan Davy
Vitals: 5-10, 190-pounds
247Sports Composite: three stars: national ranking: 995; position ranking: 134
S Daemon Fagan
Vitals: 6-2.5, 180-pounds
247Sports Composite: four stars: national ranking: 313; position ranking: 27
This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: NC State football recruiting class 2023: Meet the Wolfpack's early signees
