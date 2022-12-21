NC State football recruiting class 2023: Meet the Wolfpack's early signees

RALEIGH -- NC State football fans will get their first look at the future of the Wolfpack on Wednesday as the early signing period opens for the Class of 2023.

No. 23 NC State (8-4) had the No. 64-ranked recruiting class in 2022 and 10th in the ACC, according to the 247Sports composite. This year's class enters the early signing period ranked No. 41. The Wolfpack aim to carry their end-of-season momentum into recruiting after a regular-season finale upset over rival UNC behind the play of quarterback Ben Finley.

Here are the players who have signed in NC State’s 2023 class so far:

TE Javonte Vereen

Vitals: 6-4, 209 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: No. 353; position ranking: No. 19

ATH Zach Myers

Vitals: 6-1, 190 pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars; national ranking: No. 387; position ranking: No. 22

OT Darion Rivers

Vitals: 6-6, 255 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: No. 461; position ranking:

RB Kendrick Raphael

Vitals: 5-11, 180 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars; national ranking: No. 474; position ranking: No.

CB Brandon Cisse

Vitals: 6-0, 170 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars: national ranking: 613; position ranking: No. 60

DL Isaiah Shirley

Vitals: 6-3, 260 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars: national ranking: 668; position ranking: No.

OT Kamen Smith

Vitals: 6-5, 275 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars: national ranking: 836; position ranking: No.

LB Kamai Bonner

Vitals: 6-2, 200 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars: national ranking: 987; position ranking: No.

QB Lex Thomas

Vitals: 5-11, 193 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars: national ranking: NA; position ranking: No. 50

LB Kelvon McBride

Vitals: 6-3, 210 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars: national ranking: NA; position ranking: No. 81

OT Obadiah Obasuyi

Vitals: 6-6, 288 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars: national ranking: NA; position ranking: No. 92

OT Rico Jackson

Vitals: 6-6, 295 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars: national ranking: NA; position ranking: No. 122

CB Terrente Hinton

Vitals: 6-2, 175 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars: national ranking: 32; position ranking: No. 6

WR Kevin Concepcion

Vitals: 5-11, 173 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars: national ranking: 553; position ranking: No. 79

LB/DE Jykeveous Hibbler

Vitals: 6-2, 250 pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars: national ranking: 19; position ranking: No. 2

ATH Rohan Davy

Vitals: 5-10, 190-pounds

247Sports Composite: three stars: national ranking: 995; position ranking: 134

S Daemon Fagan

Vitals: 6-2.5, 180-pounds

247Sports Composite: four stars: national ranking: 313; position ranking: 27

