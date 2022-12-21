Black Lives Matter Seacoast offers Open Mic Series at The Music Hall Lounge

PORTSMOUTH — Black Lives Matter Seacoast is partnering with The Music Hall Lounge for its first Open Mic Day on Jan. 8 wit the theme “In Your Words and Voice."

BLM Seaoast states it is "putting out a call to our Black, Brown and Indigenous community members to showcase their creative expressions through spoken word, music, art, stand up and more!" The event will "feature BIPOC voices for an evening of community, creation, and unapologetic self expression."

The goal is to ensure "people are feeling heard, validated, and honored. A space to share community with those of similar passions and stories," the event announcement states.

This event on Sunday, Jan. 8 will have two sessions. The first session is 1 to 3 p.m. for those ages under 20 years old. The session is free to all and BLM Seacoast will provide lunch. The second session is at 5 p.m. for ages 21-plus with donated admission that will support the Youth Division of BLM Seacoast and future Open Mic Series. The Music Hall Lounge Bar will be open with a cash bar.

Both sessions will feature Dj MAM, who is originally from Boston, and gained a love for the 1990s hip-hop and R&B featured in her sets.

To register for the open mic event or find more information, go to blmseacoast.org/BIPOCOpenMic. If you have any accessibility or dietary needs, email info@blmseacoast.org.