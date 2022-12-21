Here are the 2022-23 Washington County indoor track and field season leaders
Through Dec. 17
Girls
55 — 1. Aji Mbye (Broadfording) 7.37; 2. Kara Yaukey (Boonsboro) 7.78; 3. Jenna Howe (Smithsburg) 7.80.
300 — 1. Grace Ellis (Smithsburg) 44.67; 2. J. Howe (Smithsburg) 44.81; 3. Victoria Bowman (North) 46.28.
500 — 1. Ellis (Smithsburg) 1:23.19; 2. Taylor King (Smithsburg) 1:26.88; 3. Michaela Carney (Boonsboro) 1:32.19.
800 — 1. Ellis (Smithsburg) 2:29.74; 2. Rian Johnson (North) 2:34.16; 3. Kayla Hawbecker (Smithsburg) 2:42.89.
1,600 — 1. Caroline Matthews (Boonsboro) 5:41.09; 2. Cami Row (Boonsboro) 5:55.35; 3. Raya Mustafa (North) 6:05.51.
3,200 — 1. Matthews (Boonsboro) 11:43.41; 2. Lauren Stine (North) 11:59.34; 3. Cora Gentzel (Smithsburg) 13:03.41.
55 hurdles — 1. Amelia Beck-Schmieder (Smithsburg) 10.39; 2. Emma Joyal (Smithsburg) 10.66; 3. Leah Howe (Smithsburg) 11.37.
4x200 — 1. Smithsburg 1:55.00; 2. Boonsboro 1:56.75; 3. Clear Spring 2:08.54.
4x400 — 1. Smithsburg 4:29.81; 2. Boonsboro 4:49.27; 3. North 4:59.38.
4x800 — 1. Smithsburg 11:05.65; 2. Boonsboro 11:19.51; 3. Williamsport 13:04.58.
High jump — 1. Aidan Faith (Hancock) 4-8; 2. (tie) Ava Myers (Clear Spring), Kassidy Meadows (Smithsburg), Dana Hammond (Clear Spring), Rebecca Sanon (Williamsport) 4-6.
Pole vault — 1. (tie) Kara Yaukey (Boonsboro), Carney (Boonsboro) 8-0; 3. (tie) Nicole Malasky (Boonsboro), Alexandria Spithaler (Smithsburg) 7-6.
Shot put — 1. Kaitlyn Queen (Boonsboro) 31-5; 2. Joslyn Foltz (Hancock) 30-11 1/4; 3. Kailyn McCauley (Clear Spring) 28-8.
Boys
55 — 1. Caleb Owusu Ayim (North) 6.76; 2. Chad Wyand (Boonsboro) 6.77; 3. Ghe Hori Echols (North) 6.93.
300 — 1. Cameron Rejonis (Smithsburg) 37.19; 2. Jacob Stoner (South) 38.07; 3. Mahamane Toure (North) 38.75.
500 — 1. Rejonis (Smithsburg) 1:09.20; 2. Liam Fisher (Smithsburg) 1:15.36; 3. Hayden Lang (Boonsboro) 1:17.68.
800 — 1. Jake Scallion (North) 2:09.33; 2. Lorenzo Decastro (South) 2:11.92; 3. Rejonis (Smithsburg) 2:14.11.
1,600 — 1. Jacob O’Neil (North) 4:59.20; 2. Walker Mason (North) 5:03.88; 3. Scallion (North) 5:06.21.
3,200 — 1. Rishi Bhat (North) 11:00.11; 2. Mason (North) 11:02.40; 3. Sullivan McGreevy (North) 11:10.15.
55 hurdles — 1. Richard Sanon (Williamsport) 8.87; 2. Aaron Morales (Smithsburg) 9.16; 3. Zee Lindcamp (Williamsport) 9.96.
4x200 — 1. South 1:42.89; 2. North 1:43.85; 3. Smithsburg 1:44.85.
4x400 — 1. North 3:46.27; 2. Smithsburg 3:49.84; 3. Boonsboro 4:01.38.
4x800 — 1. Smithsburg 9:09.92; 2. South 9:31.46; 3. North 9:38.76.
High jump — 1. (tie) Echols (North), Wisdom Moses (South), Jacob Faith (Clear Spring) 5-6.
Pole vault — 1. Mio Desclous (North) 12-0; 2. (tie) Ben Gilroy (Smithsburg), John Flint (Smithsburg) 8-6.
Shot put — 1. Ethan VanMeter (South) 45-7 1/4; 2. Ryder Brown (Clear Spring) 42-3 3/4; 3. Dylan Parker (Williamsport) 42-3.
This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Here are the 2022-23 Washington County indoor track and field season leaders
